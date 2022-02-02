NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3,085 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,608,307. This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 195 deaths and of these, 23 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,288 to date.
22,303,586 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,070,398
|54.1%
|20,961
|59.8%
|Public
|10,233,188
|45.9%
|14,106
|40.2%
|Total
|22,303,586
|100.0%
|35,067
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal and Western Cape accounting for 14% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 8% respectively; North West accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 31 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 31 January 2022
|New cases on 01 February 2022
|Total cases for 01 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|340,904
|2
|340,906
|185
|341,091
|9,5
|Free State
|196,765
|2
|196,767
|233
|197,000
|5,5
|Gauteng
|1,168,278
|-32
|1,168,246
|1001
|1,169,247
|32,4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|642,649
|8
|642,657
|419
|643076
|17,8
|Limpopo
|150,618
|2
|150,620
|245
|150,865
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|184,981
|9
|184,990
|268
|185,258
|5,1
|North West
|186,000
|4
|186,004
|221
|186,225
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|106,981
|0
|106,981
|86
|107,067
|3,0
|Western Cape
|628,046
|5
|628,051
|427
|628,478
|17,4
|Total
|3,605,222
|0
|3,605,222
|3,085
|3,608,307
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, which is higher than yesterday (8.1%). The 7-day average is 9.7% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.7%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|225,517
|38,865
|2,421
|Public
|407
|272,190
|61,404
|2,773
|TOTAL
|666
|497,707
|100,269
|5,194
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
