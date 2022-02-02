NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3,085 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,608,307. This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 195 deaths and of these, 23 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,288 to date.

22,303,586 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,070,398 54.1% 20,961 59.8% Public 10,233,188 45.9% 14,106 40.2% Total 22,303,586 100.0% 35,067 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal and Western Cape accounting for 14% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 8% respectively; North West accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 31 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 31 January 2022 New cases on 01 February 2022 Total cases for 01 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 340,904 2 340,906 185 341,091 9,5 Free State 196,765 2 196,767 233 197,000 5,5 Gauteng 1,168,278 -32 1,168,246 1001 1,169,247 32,4 KwaZulu-Natal 642,649 8 642,657 419 643076 17,8 Limpopo 150,618 2 150,620 245 150,865 4,2 Mpumalanga 184,981 9 184,990 268 185,258 5,1 North West 186,000 4 186,004 221 186,225 5,2 Northern Cape 106,981 0 106,981 86 107,067 3,0 Western Cape 628,046 5 628,051 427 628,478 17,4 Total 3,605,222 0 3,605,222 3,085 3,608,307 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, which is higher than yesterday (8.1%). The 7-day average is 9.7% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 225,517 38,865 2,421 Public 407 272,190 61,404 2,773 TOTAL 666 497,707 100,269 5,194



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

