iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 3,085 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,608,307. This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 195 deaths and of these, 23 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,288 to date.

22,303,586 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,070,39854.1%20,96159.8%
Public10,233,18845.9%14,10640.2%
Total22,303,586100.0%35,067100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal and Western Cape accounting for 14% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 8% respectively; North West accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 31 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 31 January 2022New cases on 01 February 2022Total cases for 01 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape340,9042340,906185341,0919,5
Free State196,7652196,767233197,0005,5
Gauteng1,168,278-321,168,24610011,169,24732,4
KwaZulu-Natal642,6498642,65741964307617,8
Limpopo150,6182150,620245150,8654,2
Mpumalanga184,9819184,990268185,2585,1
North West186,0004186,004221186,2255,2
Northern Cape106,9810106,98186107,0673,0
Western Cape628,0465628,051427628,47817,4
Total3,605,22203,605,2223,0853,608,307100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, which is higher than yesterday (8.1%). The 7-day average is 9.7% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259225,51738,8652,421
Public407272,19061,4042,773
TOTAL666497,707100,2695,194


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

2 hours ago
1 min read

Presidency Receives Part 2 Of State Capture Report

2 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Dealt Another Blow

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Stats SA Ready To Get National Census Under Way

2 days ago
1 min read

Former President Zuma To Appeal Downer Ruling

2 days ago
1 min read

Second Volume To Be Handed To Ramaphosa

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 226 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Winde Confirms Fritz Is Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 342 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

DA Is Not Above The Law – Dramat

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

2 hours ago
1 min read

Presidency Receives Part 2 Of State Capture Report

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer