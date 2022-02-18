NICD Reports 3 056 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,056 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,652,024. This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 435 deaths and of these, 17 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,955 to date.

22,796,653 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,362,348 54.2% 18,617 53.9% Public 10,434,305 45.8% 15,919 46.1% Total 22,796,653 100.0% 34,536 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 14%; North West accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 16 Feb 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 16 Feb 2022 New cases on 17 Feb 2022 Total cases for 17 Feb 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,520 0 342,520 107 342,627 9.4 Free State 199,371 0 199,371 151 199,522 5.5 Gauteng 1,183,430 0 1,183,430 1,129 1,184,559 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 648,440 0 648,440 414 648,854 17.8 Limpopo 153,807 0 153,807 93 153,900 4.2 Mpumalanga 189,336 0 189,336 253 189,589 5.2 North West 189,084 1 189,085 313 189,398 5.2 Northern Cape 107,885 -3 107,882 60 107,942 3.0 Western Cape 635,095 2 635,097 536 635,633 17.4 Total 3,648,968 0 3,648,968 3,056 3,652,024 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, which is lower than yesterday (9.7%). The 7-day average is 8.2% today, and is the same as yesterday (8.2%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 92 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228,690 39,052 1,900 Public 407 275,399 61,885 1,800 TOTAL 666 504,089 100,937 3,700

VACCINE UPDATE

