NICD Reports 3 049 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3 049 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 579 428. This increase represents a 9.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 114 deaths and of these, 13 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94 063 to date.

22 001 679 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,889,138 54% 17,834 53.9% Public 10,112,541 46% 15,283 46.1% Total 22,001,679 33,117

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (25%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Limpopo accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Free State accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 January 2022 New cases on 22 January 2022 Total cases for 22 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 339511 0 339511 204 339715 9.5 Free State 195109 2 195111 144 195255 5.5 Gauteng 1159542 4 1159546 774 1160320 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 638809 2 638811 462 639273 17.9 Limpopo 147593 3 147596 307 147903 4.1 Mpumalanga 181975 1 181976 279 182255 5.1 North West 184003 -13 183990 221 184211 5.1 Northern Cape 106308 0 106308 78 106386 3.0 Western Cape 623529 1 623530 580 624110 17.4 Total 3576379 0 3576379 3049 3579428 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2%, which is lower than yesterday (10.0%). The 7-day average is 9.9% today, which is lower than yesterday (10.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 79 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 223733 38702 2711 Public 407 269442 60948 3951 TOTAL 666 493175 99650 6662

VACCINE UPDATE

