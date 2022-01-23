iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 049 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 3 049 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 579 428. This increase represents a 9.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 114 deaths and of these, 13 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94 063 to date.

22 001 679 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,889,13854%17,83453.9%
Public10,112,54146%15,28346.1%
Total22,001,67933,117

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (25%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Limpopo accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Free State accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 21 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 21 January 2022New cases on 22 January 2022Total cases for 22 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape33951103395112043397159.5
Free State19510921951111441952555.5
Gauteng115954241159546774116032032.4
KwaZulu-Natal638809263881146263927317.9
Limpopo14759331475963071479034.1
Mpumalanga18197511819762791822555.1
North West184003-131839902211842115.1
Northern Cape1063080106308781063863.0
Western Cape623529162353058062411017.4
Total35763790357637930493579428100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2%, which is lower than yesterday (10.0%). The 7-day average is 9.9% today, which is lower than yesterday (10.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 79 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259223733387022711
Public407269442609483951
TOTAL666493175996506662

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

