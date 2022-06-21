NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 291 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,986,892. This increase represents a 4.1% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths and of these 3 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,620 to date. 25,604,409 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,942,845
|54.5%
|4,315
|60.2%
|Public
|11,661,564
|45.5%
|2,852
|39.8%
|Total
|25,604,409
|100.0%
|7,167
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; North West accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 19 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 19 June 2022
|Incident infections for 19 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 19 June 2022
|New cases on 20 June 2022
|Total cases for 20 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,031
|0
|363,031
|15
|1
|16
|363,047
|9.1
|Free State
|215,412
|0
|215,412
|19
|3
|22
|215,434
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,318,068
|0
|1,318,068
|107
|9
|116
|1,318,184
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|714,632
|0
|714,632
|37
|2
|39
|714,671
|17.9
|Limpopo
|159,098
|0
|159,098
|4
|0
|4
|159,102
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|201,293
|0
|201,293
|11
|0
|11
|201,304
|5.0
|North West
|201,311
|0
|201,311
|31
|2
|33
|201,344
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|114,958
|0
|114,958
|6
|1
|7
|114,965
|2.9
|Western Cape
|698,798
|0
|698,798
|35
|8
|43
|698,841
|17.5
|Total
|3,986,601
|0
|3,986,601
|265
|26
|291
|3,986,892
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 4.1%, and is lower than yesterday (7.1%). The 7-day average is 7.9% today, and is lower than yesterday (8.1%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 31 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|248,425
|40,466
|789
|Public
|407
|289,202
|63,232
|1,087
|TOTAL
|669
|537,627
|103,698
|1,876
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19:
