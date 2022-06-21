iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

57 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 291 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,986,892. This increase represents a 4.1% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths and of these 3 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,620 to date. 25,604,409 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,942,84554.5%4,31560.2%
Public11,661,56445.5%2,85239.8%
Total25,604,409100.0%7,167100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; North West accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 19 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 19 June 2022Incident infections for 19 June 2022Possible reinfections for 19 June 2022New cases on 20 June 2022Total cases for 20 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,0310363,03115116363,0479.1
Free State215,4120215,41219322215,4345.4
Gauteng1,318,06801,318,06810791161,318,18433.1
KwaZulu-Natal714,6320714,63237239714,67117.9
Limpopo159,0980159,098404159,1024.0
Mpumalanga201,2930201,29311011201,3045.0
North West201,3110201,31131233201,3445.1
Northern Cape114,9580114,958617114,9652.9
Western Cape698,7980698,79835843698,84117.5
Total3,986,60103,986,601265262913,986,892100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 4.1%, and is lower than yesterday (7.1%). The 7-day average is 7.9% today, and is lower than yesterday (8.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 31 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262248,42540,466789
Public407289,20263,2321,087
TOTAL669537,627103,6981,876

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19:

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body

47 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo

51 mins ago
1 min read

Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations

55 mins ago
1 min read

Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Receive Final State Capture Report On Monday

1 day ago
1 min read

Public Office-Bearer Salary Increase ‘A Slap In The Face’ – Cosatu

1 day ago
1 min read

Truck Drivers Plan More Protests

1 day ago
1 min read

Zero Tolerance For Crime And Corruption – Mbalula

2 days ago
2 min read

South Africa Hails COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Whistleblower Doctor May Still Be Axed After Suspension Lifted

4 days ago
1 min read

Umlazi Woman Sentenced For Voting 24 Times In Local Elections

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body

47 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo

51 mins ago
1 min read

Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations

55 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

57 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer