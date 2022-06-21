NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 291 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,986,892. This increase represents a 4.1% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths and of these 3 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,620 to date. 25,604,409 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,942,845 54.5% 4,315 60.2% Public 11,661,564 45.5% 2,852 39.8% Total 25,604,409 100.0% 7,167 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; North West accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 19 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 19 June 2022 Incident infections for 19 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 19 June 2022 New cases on 20 June 2022 Total cases for 20 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,031 0 363,031 15 1 16 363,047 9.1 Free State 215,412 0 215,412 19 3 22 215,434 5.4 Gauteng 1,318,068 0 1,318,068 107 9 116 1,318,184 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 714,632 0 714,632 37 2 39 714,671 17.9 Limpopo 159,098 0 159,098 4 0 4 159,102 4.0 Mpumalanga 201,293 0 201,293 11 0 11 201,304 5.0 North West 201,311 0 201,311 31 2 33 201,344 5.1 Northern Cape 114,958 0 114,958 6 1 7 114,965 2.9 Western Cape 698,798 0 698,798 35 8 43 698,841 17.5 Total 3,986,601 0 3,986,601 265 26 291 3,986,892 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 4.1%, and is lower than yesterday (7.1%). The 7-day average is 7.9% today, and is lower than yesterday (8.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 31 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 248,425 40,466 789 Public 407 289,202 63,232 1,087 TOTAL 669 537,627 103,698 1,876

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19:

