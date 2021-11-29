NICD Reports 2858 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,858 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,961,406. This increase represents a 9.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 6 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,797to date.

19,413,079 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,421,540 53.7% 19,293 66.0% Public 8,991,539 46.3% 9,952 34.0% Total 19,413,079 100.0% 29,245 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (81%), followed Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 27 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 27 Nov 2021 New cases on 28 Nov 2021 Total cases for 28 Nov 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 293,143 0 293,143 21 293,164 9.9 Free State 165,481 0 165,481 25 165,506 5.6 Gauteng 939,502 0 939,502 2,308 941,810 31.8 KwaZulu-Natal 518,167 0 518,167 102 518,269 17.5 Limpopo 123,422 0 123,422 51 123,473 4.2 Mpumalanga 153,694 0 153,694 89 153,783 5.2 North West 153,944 0 153,944 91 154,035 5.2 Northern Cape 93,293 0 93,293 23 93,316 3.2 Western Cape 517,902 0 517,902 148 518,050 17.5 Total 2,958,548 0 2,958,548 2,858 2,961,406 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.8% which higher than yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 6.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.2%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201,033 37,354 1,239 Public 407 236,210 57,189 993 TOTAL 665 437,243 94,543 2,232

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose

Opting to gather in ventilated spaces

Avoid unnecessary gatherings

Keeping a social distance of one meter or more

Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water

For more information on COVID-19, click here.

