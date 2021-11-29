NICD Reports 2858 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,858 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,961,406. This increase represents a 9.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 6 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,797to date.
19,413,079 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,421,540
|53.7%
|19,293
|66.0%
|Public
|8,991,539
|46.3%
|9,952
|34.0%
|Total
|19,413,079
|100.0%
|29,245
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (81%), followed Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 27 Nov 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 Nov 2021
|New cases on 28 Nov 2021
|Total cases for 28 Nov 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|293,143
|0
|293,143
|21
|293,164
|9.9
|Free State
|165,481
|0
|165,481
|25
|165,506
|5.6
|Gauteng
|939,502
|0
|939,502
|2,308
|941,810
|31.8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|518,167
|0
|518,167
|102
|518,269
|17.5
|Limpopo
|123,422
|0
|123,422
|51
|123,473
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|153,694
|0
|153,694
|89
|153,783
|5.2
|North West
|153,944
|0
|153,944
|91
|154,035
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|93,293
|0
|93,293
|23
|93,316
|3.2
|Western Cape
|517,902
|0
|517,902
|148
|518,050
|17.5
|Total
|2,958,548
|0
|2,958,548
|2,858
|2,961,406
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.8% which higher than yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 6.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.2%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|201,033
|37,354
|1,239
|Public
|407
|236,210
|57,189
|993
|TOTAL
|665
|437,243
|94,543
|2,232
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
- Getting vaccinated for COVID-19
- Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose
- Opting to gather in ventilated spaces
- Avoid unnecessary gatherings
- Keeping a social distance of one meter or more
- Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water
For more information on COVID-19, click here.
