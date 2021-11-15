NICD Reports 262 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 262 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,925,939. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 8 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,484 to date.

18,917,933 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10,195,016 53.9% 13,451 56.0% PUBLIC 8,722,917 46.1% 10,583 44.0% Total 18,917,933 24,034

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 15%. Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 13 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 13 Nov 2021 New cases on 14 Nov 2021 Total cases for 14 Nov 2021 Eastern Cape 292,576 0 292,576 11 292,587 Free State 163,860 0 163,860 20 163,880 Gauteng 920,704 0 920,704 126 920,830 KwaZulu-Natal 516,180 0 516,180 39 516,219 Limpopo 122,341 0 122,341 3 122,344 Mpumalanga 152,242 0 152,242 8 152,250 North West 150,852 0 150,852 8 150,860 Northern Cape 92,756 0 92,756 17 92,773 *Western Cape 514,166 0 514,166 30 514,196 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,925,677 0 2,925,677 262 2,925,939

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 262) is lower than yesterday (n= 306) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 283).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 8 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201,076 37,280 2,122 Public 408 235,064 57,097 1,486 TOTAL 666 436,140 94,377 3,608

VACCINE UPDATE

