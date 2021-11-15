iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 262 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

4 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 262 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,925,939. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 8 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,484 to date.

18,917,933 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10,195,01653.9%13,45156.0%
PUBLIC8,722,91746.1%10,58344.0%
Total18,917,93324,034

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 15%. Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 13 Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 13 Nov 2021New cases on 14 Nov 2021Total cases for 14 Nov 2021
Eastern Cape292,5760292,57611292,587
Free State163,8600163,86020163,880
Gauteng920,7040920,704126920,830
KwaZulu-Natal516,1800516,18039516,219
Limpopo122,3410122,3413122,344
Mpumalanga152,2420152,2428152,250
North West150,8520150,8528150,860
Northern Cape92,756092,7561792,773
*Western Cape514,1660514,16630514,196
Unknown00000
Total2,925,67702,925,6772622,925,939

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 262) is lower than yesterday (n= 306) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 283).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 8 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201,07637,2802,122
Public408235,06457,0971,486
TOTAL666436,14094,3773,608

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Western Cape Pushes Ramps Up Vaccine Drive For Over 50s

4 hours ago
1 min read

Rand Water’s Three-Day ‘Shutdown’ Begins

4 hours ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Body Parts Found In Soweto Home

4 hours ago
1 min read

Legendary Novelist Wilbur Smith Dies Aged 88

1 day ago
Water Is Life
1 min read

54-Hour Water Disruption Monday Parts – Gauteng

1 day ago
1 min read

NPA To Oppose Zuma’s Recusal Ruling Appeal

2 days ago
1 min read

No Sign Of COVID Infection Spike In Wake Of Elections – Phaahla

3 days ago
2 min read

De Klerk Missed Many Chances To Reconcile With SA – Tutu Foundation

3 days ago
1 min read

Wage Bill Swallows Bulk Of Windfall – Godongwana Issues Medium-Term Budget

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 356 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors

4 days ago
1 min read

We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Help Baby Karien Find Her Life-Saving Match

1 min ago
5 min read

‘A Fragile Win’: Climate Pact Reached at Glasgow COP26 Summit

23 mins ago
3 min read

COP26: African Youth Demand Rich Nations Fulfill Promises

42 mins ago
3 min read

What Load Shedding Does To Devices And Appliances, Plus Tips To Protect Yours

54 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer