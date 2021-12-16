iAfrica

NICD Reports 26 976 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 26,976 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,231,031. This increase represents a 32.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 54 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,226 to date.

20,436,207 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,011,14753.9%49,72859.3%
Public9,425,06046.1%34,13640.7%
Total20,436,207100.0%83,864100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 6%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 14 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 14 December 2021New cases on 15 December 2021Total cases for 15 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape302,468-6302,4622,262304,7249.4
Free State174,757-5174,7521,575176,3275.5
Gauteng1,078,223-4451,077,7788,0211,085,79933.6
KwaZulu-Natal548,250-37548,2135,924554,13717.2
Limpopo132,364-19132,3451,233133,5784.1
Mpumalanga165,313-20165,2931,447166,7405.2
North West166,915-17166,8981,455168,3535.2
Northern Cape95,619-295,61760496,2213.0
Western Cape540,733-36540,6974,455545,15216.9
Total3,204,642-5873,204,05526,9763,231,031100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 32,2% which is lower than yesterday (34,9%). The 7-day average is 28,0% today, which is higher than yesterday (27,2%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

For the Gauteng province specifically, the below graphic indicates fewer hospitalisations and deaths, in comparison to previous waves. Although the data are still being gathered, the evidence suggests that the current wave may be milder.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 620 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258207,80237,5523,027
Public407244,32357,6394,312
TOTAL665452,12595,1917,339

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

