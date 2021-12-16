The NICD reports 26,976 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,231,031. This increase represents a 32.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 54 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,226 to date.

20,436,207 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,011,147 53.9% 49,728 59.3% Public 9,425,060 46.1% 34,136 40.7% Total 20,436,207 100.0% 83,864 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 6%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 14 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 14 December 2021 New cases on 15 December 2021 Total cases for 15 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 302,468 -6 302,462 2,262 304,724 9.4 Free State 174,757 -5 174,752 1,575 176,327 5.5 Gauteng 1,078,223 -445 1,077,778 8,021 1,085,799 33.6 KwaZulu-Natal 548,250 -37 548,213 5,924 554,137 17.2 Limpopo 132,364 -19 132,345 1,233 133,578 4.1 Mpumalanga 165,313 -20 165,293 1,447 166,740 5.2 North West 166,915 -17 166,898 1,455 168,353 5.2 Northern Cape 95,619 -2 95,617 604 96,221 3.0 Western Cape 540,733 -36 540,697 4,455 545,152 16.9 Total 3,204,642 -587 3,204,055 26,976 3,231,031 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 32,2% which is lower than yesterday (34,9%). The 7-day average is 28,0% today, which is higher than yesterday (27,2%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

For the Gauteng province specifically, the below graphic indicates fewer hospitalisations and deaths, in comparison to previous waves. Although the data are still being gathered, the evidence suggests that the current wave may be milder.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 620 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 207,802 37,552 3,027 Public 407 244,323 57,639 4,312 TOTAL 665 452,125 95,191 7,339

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

