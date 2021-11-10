NICD Reports 245 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 245 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,317. This increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 35 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,387 to date.
18,768,665 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|10,116,256
|53.9%
|15,613
|56.1%
|PUBLIC
|8,652,409
|46.1%
|12,222
|43.9%
|Total
|18,768,665
|27,835
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 16%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 08 Nov 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 08 Nov 2021
|New cases on 09 Nov 2021
|Total cases for 09 Nov 2021
|Eastern Cape
|292,499
|0
|292,499
|8
|292,507
|Free State
|163,720
|0
|163,720
|33
|163,753
|Gauteng
|920,106
|0
|920,106
|85
|920,191
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515,968
|0
|515,968
|37
|516,005
|Limpopo
|122,297
|0
|122,297
|7
|122,304
|Mpumalanga
|152,149
|0
|152,149
|14
|152,163
|North West
|150,755
|0
|150,755
|10
|150,765
|Northern Cape
|92,621
|0
|92,621
|13
|92,634
|Western Cape
|513,957
|0
|513,957
|38
|513,995
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|2,924,072
|0
|2,924,072
|245
|2,924,317
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 245) is higher than yesterday (n= 116) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 275).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,968
|37,173
|2,244
|Public
|408
|234,825
|57,058
|1,491
|TOTAL
|666
|435,793
|94,231
|3,735
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
