NICD Reports 245 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 245 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,317. This increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 35 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,387 to date.

18,768,665 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10,116,256 53.9% 15,613 56.1% PUBLIC 8,652,409 46.1% 12,222 43.9% Total 18,768,665 27,835

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 16%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 08 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 08 Nov 2021 New cases on 09 Nov 2021 Total cases for 09 Nov 2021 Eastern Cape 292,499 0 292,499 8 292,507 Free State 163,720 0 163,720 33 163,753 Gauteng 920,106 0 920,106 85 920,191 KwaZulu-Natal 515,968 0 515,968 37 516,005 Limpopo 122,297 0 122,297 7 122,304 Mpumalanga 152,149 0 152,149 14 152,163 North West 150,755 0 150,755 10 150,765 Northern Cape 92,621 0 92,621 13 92,634 Western Cape 513,957 0 513,957 38 513,995 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,924,072 0 2,924,072 245 2,924,317

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 245) is higher than yesterday (n= 116) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 275).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,968 37,173 2,244 Public 408 234,825 57,058 1,491 TOTAL 666 435,793 94,231 3,735

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!