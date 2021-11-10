iAfrica

NICD Reports 245 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

4 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 245 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,317. This increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 35 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,387 to date.

18,768,665 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10,116,25653.9%15,61356.1%
PUBLIC8,652,40946.1%12,22243.9%
Total18,768,66527,835

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 16%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 08 Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 08 Nov 2021New cases on 09 Nov 2021Total cases for 09 Nov 2021
Eastern Cape292,4990292,4998292,507
Free State163,7200163,72033163,753
Gauteng920,1060920,10685920,191
KwaZulu-Natal515,9680515,96837516,005
Limpopo122,2970122,2977122,304
Mpumalanga152,1490152,14914152,163
North West150,7550150,75510150,765
Northern Cape92,621092,6211392,634
Western Cape513,9570513,95738513,995
Unknown00000
Total2,924,07202,924,0722452,924,317

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 245) is higher than yesterday (n= 116) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 275).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,96837,1732,244
Public408234,82557,0581,491
TOTAL666435,79394,2313,735

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

