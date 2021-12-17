NICD Reports 24 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 24,785 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,255,816. This increase represents a 30.9% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 36 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,262 to date.
20,516,511 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,054,459
|53.9%
|43,312
|53.9%
|Public
|9,462,052
|46.1%
|36,992
|46.1%
|Total
|20,516,511
|100.0%
|80,304
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 15 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 15 December 2021
|New cases on 16 December 2021
|Total cases for 16 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|304,724
|-2
|304,722
|2,248
|306,970
|9,4
|Free State
|176,327
|0
|176,327
|1,426
|177,753
|5,5
|Gauteng
|1,085,799
|4
|1,085,803
|6,744
|1,092,547
|33,6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|554,137
|3
|554,140
|5,821
|559,961
|17,2
|Limpopo
|133,578
|2
|133,580
|968
|134,548
|4,1
|Mpumalanga
|166,740
|-8
|166,732
|1,286
|168,018
|5,2
|North West
|168,353
|1
|168,354
|1,070
|169,424
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|96,221
|0
|96,221
|623
|96,844
|3,0
|Western Cape
|545,152
|0
|545,152
|4,599
|549,751
|16,9
|Total
|3,231,031
|0
|3,231,031
|24,785
|3,255,816
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 30.9% which is lower than yesterday (32.2%). The 7-day average is 28.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (28.0%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 347 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|208,184
|37,561
|3,075
|Public
|407
|244,900
|57,658
|4,539
|TOTAL
|666
|453,084
|95,219
|7,614
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
