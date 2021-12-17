iAfrica

NICD Reports 24 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 24,785 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,255,816. This increase represents a 30.9% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 36 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,262 to date.

20,516,511 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,054,45953.9%43,31253.9%
Public9,462,05246.1%36,99246.1%
Total20,516,511100.0%80,304100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 15 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 15 December 2021New cases on 16 December 2021Total cases for 16 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape304,724-2304,7222,248306,9709,4
Free State176,3270176,3271,426177,7535,5
Gauteng1,085,79941,085,8036,7441,092,54733,6
KwaZulu-Natal554,1373554,1405,821559,96117,2
Limpopo133,5782133,580968134,5484,1
Mpumalanga166,740-8166,7321,286168,0185,2
North West168,3531168,3541,070169,4245,2
Northern Cape96,221096,22162396,8443,0
Western Cape545,1520545,1524,599549,75116,9
Total3,231,03103,231,03124,7853,255,816100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 30.9% which is lower than yesterday (32.2%). The 7-day average is 28.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (28.0%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 347 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259208,18437,5613,075
Public407244,90057,6584,539
TOTAL666453,08495,2197,614

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

