NICD Reports 24 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 24,785 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,255,816. This increase represents a 30.9% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 36 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,262 to date.

20,516,511 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,054,459 53.9% 43,312 53.9% Public 9,462,052 46.1% 36,992 46.1% Total 20,516,511 100.0% 80,304 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 15 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 15 December 2021 New cases on 16 December 2021 Total cases for 16 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 304,724 -2 304,722 2,248 306,970 9,4 Free State 176,327 0 176,327 1,426 177,753 5,5 Gauteng 1,085,799 4 1,085,803 6,744 1,092,547 33,6 KwaZulu-Natal 554,137 3 554,140 5,821 559,961 17,2 Limpopo 133,578 2 133,580 968 134,548 4,1 Mpumalanga 166,740 -8 166,732 1,286 168,018 5,2 North West 168,353 1 168,354 1,070 169,424 5,2 Northern Cape 96,221 0 96,221 623 96,844 3,0 Western Cape 545,152 0 545,152 4,599 549,751 16,9 Total 3,231,031 0 3,231,031 24,785 3,255,816 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 30.9% which is lower than yesterday (32.2%). The 7-day average is 28.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (28.0%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 347 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 208,184 37,561 3,075 Public 407 244,900 57,658 4,539 TOTAL 666 453,084 95,219 7,614

VACCINE UPDATE

