The NICD reports 230 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,922,116. This increase represents a 1.2% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 14 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,177 to date.

18,544,880 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,991,593 53.9% 11,401 59.2% PUBLIC 8,553,287 46.1% 7,866 40.8% Total 18,544,880 19,267

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Mpumalanga (20%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 18%. Gauteng accounted for 16%; Western Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 11%; Northern Cape and Eastern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; North West accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 Oct 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 Oct 2021 New cases on 31 Oct 2021 Total cases for 31 Oct 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292344 0 292344 19 292363 10,0 Free State 163438 0 163438 26 163464 5,6 Gauteng 919541 0 919541 36 919577 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 515585 0 515585 42 515627 17,6 Limpopo 122263 0 122263 0 122263 4,2 Mpumalanga 151959 0 151959 45 152004 5,2 North West 150629 0 150629 16 150642 5,2 Northern Cape 92480 0 92480 18 92498 3,2 Western Cape 513647 0 513647 31 513678 17,6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2921589 0 2921589 230 2922116 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=230) is lower than yesterday (n=300) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=355).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 11hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,683 37,123 2,364 Public 408 233,915 56,933 1,492 TOTAL 666 434,598 94,056 3,856

VACCINE UPDATE

