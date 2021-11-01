iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 230 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

3 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 230 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,922,116. This increase represents a 1.2% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 14 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,177 to date.

18,544,880 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,991,59353.9%11,40159.2%
PUBLIC8,553,28746.1%7,86640.8%
Total18,544,88019,267

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Mpumalanga (20%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 18%. Gauteng accounted for 16%; Western Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 11%; Northern Cape and Eastern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; North West accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 Oct 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 Oct 2021New cases on 31 Oct 2021Total cases for 31 Oct 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29234402923441929236310,0
Free State1634380163438261634645,6
Gauteng91954109195413691957731,5
KwaZulu-Natal51558505155854251562717,6
Limpopo122263012226301222634,2
Mpumalanga1519590151959451520045,2
North West1506290150629161506425,2
Northern Cape9248009248018924983,2
Western Cape51364705136473151367817,6
Unknown000000,0
Total2921589029215892302922116100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=230) is lower than yesterday (n=300) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=355).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 11hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,68337,1232,364
Public408233,91556,9331,492
TOTAL666434,59894,0563,856

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
1 min read

EFF, ActionSA Leaders In Final Push To Win Votes Over The Weekend

2 hours ago
iec election counting
1 min read

It Is Now In Your Hands – IEC

3 hours ago
1 min read

IEC Reports 80% Turnout In Special Votes

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 300 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Shows Leadership In Dealing With Blackouts – ANC

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 475 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

We’ll Know In Mid-November If SA’s Escaped Elections Unscathed – Phaahla

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident Eskom Issues Will Be Resolved

3 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Until Saturday

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 533 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Should Be Over By The Weekend – Gordhan

4 days ago
1 min read

SANDF To Be Deployed For Elections

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Bursary Partnership Will Offer High Quality Skills To South African Students

3 mins ago
3 min read

Tips To Kickstarting Your Investment Journey

15 mins ago
3 min read

Five Tactics To Ease Matric Exam Pressure

21 mins ago
4 min read

Home Is Where The Economy Is

45 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer