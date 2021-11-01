The NICD reports 230 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,922,116. This increase represents a 1.2% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 14 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,177 to date.
18,544,880 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,991,593
|53.9%
|11,401
|59.2%
|PUBLIC
|8,553,287
|46.1%
|7,866
|40.8%
|Total
|18,544,880
|19,267
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Mpumalanga (20%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 18%. Gauteng accounted for 16%; Western Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 11%; Northern Cape and Eastern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; North West accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 30 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 30 Oct 2021
|New cases on 31 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 31 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292344
|0
|292344
|19
|292363
|10,0
|Free State
|163438
|0
|163438
|26
|163464
|5,6
|Gauteng
|919541
|0
|919541
|36
|919577
|31,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515585
|0
|515585
|42
|515627
|17,6
|Limpopo
|122263
|0
|122263
|0
|122263
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|151959
|0
|151959
|45
|152004
|5,2
|North West
|150629
|0
|150629
|16
|150642
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|92480
|0
|92480
|18
|92498
|3,2
|Western Cape
|513647
|0
|513647
|31
|513678
|17,6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0,0
|Total
|2921589
|0
|2921589
|230
|2922116
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=230) is lower than yesterday (n=300) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=355).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 11hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,683
|37,123
|2,364
|Public
|408
|233,915
|56,933
|1,492
|TOTAL
|666
|434,598
|94,056
|3,856
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
