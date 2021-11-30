iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 2273 New COVID-19 Cases

AP via VOANews

19 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 2,273 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,963,679. This increase represents a 10.7% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 822 to date.

19,434,381 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,436,52553.7%14,98570.3%
Public8,997,85646.3%6,31729.7%
Total19,434,381 100.0%21,302 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (84%), followed Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 1%. Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 28 November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 28 November 2021New cases on 29 November 2021Total cases for 29 November 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape293,1640293 16410293 1749.9
Free State165,5060165 50621165 5275.6
Gauteng941,8101941 8111 909943 72031.8
KwaZulu-Natal518,2690518 26963518 33217.5
Limpopo123,4730123 47333123 5064.2
Mpumalanga153,7830153 78353153 8365.2
North West154,0350154 03555154 0905.2
Northern Cape93,316-193 3151093 3253.1
Western Cape518,0500518 050119518 16917.5
Unknown000000.0
Total2 961 40602 961 4062 2732 963 679100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.7% which higher than yesterday (9.8%). The 7-day average is 7.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (6.1%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 79 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201,11537,3561,253
Public407236,44557,2141,075
TOTAL665437,56094,5702,328

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

