NICD Reports 2273 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 2,273 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,963,679. This increase represents a 10.7% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 822 to date.
19,434,381 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,436,525
|53.7%
|14,985
|70.3%
|Public
|8,997,856
|46.3%
|6,317
|29.7%
|Total
|19,434,381
|100.0%
|21,302
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (84%), followed Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 1%. Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 28 November 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 28 November 2021
|New cases on 29 November 2021
|Total cases for 29 November 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|293,164
|0
|293 164
|10
|293 174
|9.9
|Free State
|165,506
|0
|165 506
|21
|165 527
|5.6
|Gauteng
|941,810
|1
|941 811
|1 909
|943 720
|31.8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|518,269
|0
|518 269
|63
|518 332
|17.5
|Limpopo
|123,473
|0
|123 473
|33
|123 506
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|153,783
|0
|153 783
|53
|153 836
|5.2
|North West
|154,035
|0
|154 035
|55
|154 090
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|93,316
|-1
|93 315
|10
|93 325
|3.1
|Western Cape
|518,050
|0
|518 050
|119
|518 169
|17.5
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2 961 406
|0
|2 961 406
|2 273
|2 963 679
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.7% which higher than yesterday (9.8%). The 7-day average is 7.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (6.1%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 79 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|201,115
|37,356
|1,253
|Public
|407
|236,445
|57,214
|1,075
|TOTAL
|665
|437,560
|94,570
|2,328
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
