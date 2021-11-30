NICD Reports 2273 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 2,273 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,963,679. This increase represents a 10.7% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 822 to date.

19,434,381 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,436,525 53.7% 14,985 70.3% Public 8,997,856 46.3% 6,317 29.7% Total 19,434,381 100.0% 21,302 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (84%), followed Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 1%. Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 28 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 November 2021 New cases on 29 November 2021 Total cases for 29 November 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 293,164 0 293 164 10 293 174 9.9 Free State 165,506 0 165 506 21 165 527 5.6 Gauteng 941,810 1 941 811 1 909 943 720 31.8 KwaZulu-Natal 518,269 0 518 269 63 518 332 17.5 Limpopo 123,473 0 123 473 33 123 506 4.2 Mpumalanga 153,783 0 153 783 53 153 836 5.2 North West 154,035 0 154 035 55 154 090 5.2 Northern Cape 93,316 -1 93 315 10 93 325 3.1 Western Cape 518,050 0 518 050 119 518 169 17.5 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2 961 406 0 2 961 406 2 273 2 963 679 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.7% which higher than yesterday (9.8%). The 7-day average is 7.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (6.1%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 79 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201,115 37,356 1,253 Public 407 236,445 57,214 1,075 TOTAL 665 437,560 94,570 2,328

VACCINE UPDATE

