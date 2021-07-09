NICD Reports 22 910 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 22, 910 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 135, 246. This increase represents a 30.4% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 460 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63 499 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
13 694 914 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|7,717,341
|56%
|40,621
|54%
|PUBLIC
|5,977,573
|44%
|34,655
|46%
|Total
|13,694,914
|75,276
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 07 July 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 07 July 2021
|New cases on 08 July 2021
|Total cases for 08 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|211122
|3
|211125
|727
|211852
|9.9
|Free State
|118022
|1
|118023
|572
|118595
|5.6
|Gauteng
|729398
|19
|729417
|11747
|741164
|34.7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|363779
|-29
|363750
|1692
|365442
|17.1
|Limpopo
|85238
|9
|85247
|2124
|87371
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|101590
|-7
|101583
|1448
|103031
|4.8
|North West
|104483
|1
|104484
|1767
|106251
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|60767
|1
|60768
|276
|61044
|2.9
|Western Cape
|337937
|2
|337939
|2557
|340496
|15.9
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2112336
|0
|2112336
|22910
|2135246
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 711 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|153, 765
|26,000
|9,620
|Public
|402
|166, 557
|39,345
|6, 089
|TOTAL
|659
|320,322
|65, 345
|15,709
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
