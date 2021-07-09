NICD Reports 22 910 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 22, 910 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 135, 246. This increase represents a 30.4% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 460 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63 499 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13 694 914 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 7,717,341 56% 40,621 54% PUBLIC 5,977,573 44% 34,655 46% Total 13,694,914 75,276

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 07 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 07 July 2021 New cases on 08 July 2021 Total cases for 08 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 211122 3 211125 727 211852 9.9 Free State 118022 1 118023 572 118595 5.6 Gauteng 729398 19 729417 11747 741164 34.7 KwaZulu-Natal 363779 -29 363750 1692 365442 17.1 Limpopo 85238 9 85247 2124 87371 4.1 Mpumalanga 101590 -7 101583 1448 103031 4.8 North West 104483 1 104484 1767 106251 5.0 Northern Cape 60767 1 60768 276 61044 2.9 Western Cape 337937 2 337939 2557 340496 15.9 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2112336 0 2112336 22910 2135246 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 711 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 153, 765 26,000 9,620 Public 402 166, 557 39,345 6, 089 TOTAL 659 320,322 65, 345 15,709

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

