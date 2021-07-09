iAfrica

NICD Reports 22 910 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

The NICD reports 22, 910 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 135, 246. This increase represents a 30.4% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further  460 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63 499 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13 694 914 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE7,717,34156%40,62154%
PUBLIC5,977,57344%34,65546%
Total13,694,91475,276

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 07 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 07 July  2021New cases on 08 July 2021Total cases for 08 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape21112232111257272118529.9
Free State11802211180235721185955.6
Gauteng729398197294171174774116434.7
KwaZulu-Natal363779-29363750169236544217.1
Limpopo852389852472124873714.1
Mpumalanga101590-710158314481030314.8
North West104483110448417671062515.0
Northern Cape60767160768276610442.9
Western Cape3379372337939255734049615.9
Unknown000000.0
Total211233602112336229102135246100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 711 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257153, 76526,0009,620
Public402166, 55739,3456, 089
TOTAL659320,32265, 34515,709

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

