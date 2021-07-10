NICD Reports 22 443 New Cases In South Africa

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 22, 443 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 157, 687. This increase represents a 29.5% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 374 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63 873 to date.

13, 771, 077 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 7,753,225 56% 35,884 47% PUBLIC 6,017,852 44% 40,279 53% Total 13,771,077 76,163

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 08 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 08 July 2021 New cases on 09 July 2021 Total cases for 09 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 211852 0 211852 695 212547 9.9 Free State 118595 -5 118590 547 119137 5.5 Gauteng 741164 10 741174 11680 752854 34.9 KwaZulu-Natal 365442 2 365444 1694 367138 17.0 Limpopo 87371 20 87391 1651 89042 4.1 Mpumalanga 103031 -11 103020 1225 104245 4.8 North West 106251 -11 106240 1441 107681 5.0 Northern Cape 61044 -20 61024 295 61319 2.8 Western Cape 340496 13 340509 3215 343724 15.9 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2135246 -2 2135244 22443 2157687 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 869 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 155, 256 26,290 9,822 Public 402 167, 812 39,599 6, 464 TOTAL 659 323, 068 65, 889 16,286

VACCINE UPDATE

