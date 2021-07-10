NICD Reports 22 443 New Cases In South Africa

The NICD reports 22, 443 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 157, 687. This increase represents a 29.5% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 374 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63 873 to date.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
13, 771, 077 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|7,753,225
|56%
|35,884
|47%
|PUBLIC
|6,017,852
|44%
|40,279
|53%
|Total
|13,771,077
|76,163
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 08 July 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 08 July 2021
|New cases on 09 July 2021
|Total cases for 09 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|211852
|0
|211852
|695
|212547
|9.9
|Free State
|118595
|-5
|118590
|547
|119137
|5.5
|Gauteng
|741164
|10
|741174
|11680
|752854
|34.9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|365442
|2
|365444
|1694
|367138
|17.0
|Limpopo
|87371
|20
|87391
|1651
|89042
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|103031
|-11
|103020
|1225
|104245
|4.8
|North West
|106251
|-11
|106240
|1441
|107681
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|61044
|-20
|61024
|295
|61319
|2.8
|Western Cape
|340496
|13
|340509
|3215
|343724
|15.9
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2135246
|-2
|2135244
|22443
|2157687
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 869 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|155, 256
|26,290
|9,822
|Public
|402
|167, 812
|39,599
|6, 464
|TOTAL
|659
|323, 068
|65, 889
|16,286
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
