NICD Reports 22 443 New Cases In South Africa

EWN

3 mins ago 1 min read

The NICD reports 22, 443 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 157, 687. This increase represents a 29.5% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 374 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63 873 to date.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13, 771, 077 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE7,753,22556%35,88447%
PUBLIC6,017,85244%40,27953%
Total13,771,07776,163

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

 ProvinceTotal cases for 08 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 08 July  2021New cases on 09 July 2021Total cases for 09 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape21185202118526952125479.9
Free State118595-51185905471191375.5
Gauteng741164107411741168075285434.9
KwaZulu-Natal3654422365444169436713817.0
Limpopo8737120873911651890424.1
Mpumalanga103031-1110302012251042454.8
North West106251-1110624014411076815.0
Northern Cape61044-2061024295613192.8
Western Cape34049613340509321534372415.9
Unknown000000.0
Total2135246-22135244224432157687100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 869 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257155, 25626,2909,822
Public402167, 81239,5996, 464
TOTAL659323, 06865, 88916,286

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

