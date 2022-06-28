NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 212 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 992 661. This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 9 deaths, and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,740 to date.

25 698 459 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,990,139 54.4% 3,796 61.3% Public 11,708,320 45.6% 2,400 38.7% Total 25,698,459 100.0% 6,196 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%) followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2% and Free State accounted for 0% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 26 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 June 2022 Incident infections for 26 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 27 June 2022 New cases on 27 June 2022 Total cases for 27 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,421 0 363,421 8 0 8 363,429 9,1 Free State 215,665 0 215,665 1 0 1 215,666 5,4 Gauteng 1,320,439 1 1,320,440 81 11 92 1,320,532 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 715,460 0 715,460 37 1 38 715,498 17,9 Limpopo 159,387 -1 159,386 4 0 4 159,390 4,0 Mpumalanga 201,591 0 201,591 11 1 12 201,603 5,0 North West 201,593 0 201,593 10 1 11 201,604 5,0 Northern Cape 115,083 -1 115,082 6 0 6 115,088 2,9 Western Cape 699,810 1 699,811 34 6 40 699,851 17,5 Total 3,992,449 0 3,992,449 192 20 212 3,992,661 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.4 %, and is lower than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, and is lower than yesterday (6.0%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 9 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 248,899 40,497 743 Public 407 289,619 63,339 919 TOTAL 669 538,518 103,836 1,662

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!