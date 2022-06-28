iAfrica

NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 212 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 992 661.  This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 9 deaths, and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,740 to date.

25 698 459 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,990,13954.4%3,79661.3%
Public11,708,32045.6%2,40038.7%
Total25,698,459100.0%6,196100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%) followed by Western Cape (19%).  KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2% and Free State accounted for 0% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 26 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 26 June 2022Incident infections for 26 June 2022Possible reinfections for 27 June 2022New cases on 27 June 2022Total cases for 27 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,4210363,421808363,4299,1
Free State215,6650215,665101215,6665,4
Gauteng1,320,43911,320,4408111921,320,53233,1
KwaZulu-Natal715,4600715,46037138715,49817,9
Limpopo159,387-1159,386404159,3904,0
Mpumalanga201,5910201,59111112201,6035,0
North West201,5930201,59310111201,6045,0
Northern Cape115,083-1115,082606115,0882,9
Western Cape699,8101699,81134640699,85117,5
Total3,992,44903,992,449192202123,992,661100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.4 %, and is lower than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, and is lower than yesterday (6.0%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 9 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262248,89940,497743
Public407289,61963,339919
TOTAL669538,518103,8361,662

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

