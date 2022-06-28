NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 212 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 992 661. This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 9 deaths, and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,740 to date.
25 698 459 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,990,139
|54.4%
|3,796
|61.3%
|Public
|11,708,320
|45.6%
|2,400
|38.7%
|Total
|25,698,459
|100.0%
|6,196
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%) followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2% and Free State accounted for 0% of today’s cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 26 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 26 June 2022
|Incident infections for 26 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 27 June 2022
|New cases on 27 June 2022
|Total cases for 27 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,421
|0
|363,421
|8
|0
|8
|363,429
|9,1
|Free State
|215,665
|0
|215,665
|1
|0
|1
|215,666
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,320,439
|1
|1,320,440
|81
|11
|92
|1,320,532
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|715,460
|0
|715,460
|37
|1
|38
|715,498
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159,387
|-1
|159,386
|4
|0
|4
|159,390
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|201,591
|0
|201,591
|11
|1
|12
|201,603
|5,0
|North West
|201,593
|0
|201,593
|10
|1
|11
|201,604
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115,083
|-1
|115,082
|6
|0
|6
|115,088
|2,9
|Western Cape
|699,810
|1
|699,811
|34
|6
|40
|699,851
|17,5
|Total
|3,992,449
|0
|3,992,449
|192
|20
|212
|3,992,661
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.4 %, and is lower than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, and is lower than yesterday (6.0%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 9 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|248,899
|40,497
|743
|Public
|407
|289,619
|63,339
|919
|TOTAL
|669
|538,518
|103,836
|1,662
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
