iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 210 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

53 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 210 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 916 803. This increase represents a 1.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 7 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 619 to date.

18 189 273 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE                 9 802 88954%9 17361%
PUBLIC8 386 38446%5 85339%
Total18 189 27315 026

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%), and Western Cape (16%). Free State accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga accounted for 5% each; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 17 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 17 October 2021New cases on 18 October 2021Total cases for 18 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29196602919661429198010.0
Free State1628190162819311628505.6
Gauteng91849809184983891853631.5
KwaZulu-Natal51458205145824151462317.6
Limpopo122127012212721221294.2
Mpumalanga1515950151595111516065.2
North West1502800150280151502955.2
Northern Cape92000-19199915920143.2
Western Cape51272615127274351277017.6
Total2916593029165932102916803100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.4% which is lower than yesterday (1.8%). The 7-day average is 2.1% today, which is lower than yesterday. The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,22736,9362,906
Public408232,83556,7352,029
TOTAL666433,06293,6714,935

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Student Who Received NSFAS Millions Returns To Court

43 mins ago
1 min read

Probe Into Cause Of Transnet Fires

45 mins ago
2 min read

Magashule Questions Corruption Charges

49 mins ago
1 min read

Govt Hopes To Vaccinate 80% Of SA’s Elderly Against COVID By Year-End – Phaahla

1 day ago
iec election counting
2 min read

Homeless People Have The Right To Vote – IEC

1 day ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Booster Shot On The Cards

1 day ago
1 min read

Call For More People To Get Vaccinated

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 414 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 619 New Covid-19 Cases

2 days ago
Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa
5 min read

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

3 days ago
2 min read

LSWV Demands Release Of Its Members

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Student Who Received NSFAS Millions Returns To Court

43 mins ago
1 min read

Probe Into Cause Of Transnet Fires

45 mins ago
2 min read

Magashule Questions Corruption Charges

49 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 210 New COVID-19 Cases

53 mins ago