The NICD reports 210 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 916 803. This increase represents a 1.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 7 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 619 to date.

18 189 273 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9 802 889 54% 9 173 61% PUBLIC 8 386 384 46% 5 853 39% Total 18 189 273 15 026

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%), and Western Cape (16%). Free State accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga accounted for 5% each; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 17 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 17 October 2021 New cases on 18 October 2021 Total cases for 18 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 291966 0 291966 14 291980 10.0 Free State 162819 0 162819 31 162850 5.6 Gauteng 918498 0 918498 38 918536 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 514582 0 514582 41 514623 17.6 Limpopo 122127 0 122127 2 122129 4.2 Mpumalanga 151595 0 151595 11 151606 5.2 North West 150280 0 150280 15 150295 5.2 Northern Cape 92000 -1 91999 15 92014 3.2 Western Cape 512726 1 512727 43 512770 17.6 Total 2916593 0 2916593 210 2916803 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.4% which is lower than yesterday (1.8%). The 7-day average is 2.1% today, which is lower than yesterday. The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,227 36,936 2,906 Public 408 232,835 56,735 2,029 TOTAL 666 433,062 93,671 4,935

VACCINE UPDATE

