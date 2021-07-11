NICD Reports 21 610 New Cases

The NICD institute reports 21 610 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 179 297. This increase represents a 28% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 265 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 138 to date.
13 848 194 tests have been conducted in both the Public and Private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|7,790,503
|56%
|37,278
|48%
|PUBLIC
|6,057,691
|44%
|39,839
|52%
|Total
|13,848,194
|77,117
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
Today, Gauteng accounts for 50% of new cases, with the Western Cape accounting for 11%. Limpopo accounted for 10% of new cases, while KwaZulu Natal accounted for 9%. North West accounted for 7%, Mpumalanga for 6%, the Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3%, and the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 09 July 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 09 July 2021
|New cases on 10 July 2021
|Total cases for 10 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|212547
|0
|212547
|719
|213266
|9.8
|Free State
|119137
|-1
|119136
|583
|119719
|5.5
|Gauteng
|752854
|29
|752883
|10770
|763653
|35.0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|367138
|-4
|367134
|1841
|368975
|16.9
|Limpopo
|89042
|14
|89056
|2187
|91243
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|104245
|-9
|104236
|1285
|105521
|4.8
|North West
|107681
|-33
|107648
|1451
|109099
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|61319
|3
|61322
|297
|61619
|2.8
|Western Cape
|343724
|1
|343725
|2477
|346202
|15.9
|Total
|2157687
|0
|2157687
|21610
|2179297
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 580 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector:
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|156 329
|26 497
|9 823
|Public
|403
|168 271
|39 714
|6 493
|TOTAL
|660
|324 600
|66 211
|16 316
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
