NICD Reports 21 610 New Cases

An ambulance is parked near tents erected at the parking lot of the Steven Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021.

The NICD institute reports 21 610 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 179 297. This increase represents a 28% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 265 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 138 to date.

13 848 194 tests have been conducted in both the Public and Private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE7,790,50356%37,27848%
PUBLIC6,057,69144%39,83952%
Total13,848,19477,117

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
Today, Gauteng accounts for 50% of new cases, with the Western Cape accounting for 11%. Limpopo accounted for 10% of new cases, while KwaZulu Natal accounted for 9%. North West accounted for 7%, Mpumalanga for 6%, the Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3%, and the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 09 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 09 July  2021New cases on 10 July 2021Total cases for 10 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape21254702125477192132669.8
Free State119137-11191365831197195.5
Gauteng752854297528831077076365335.0
KwaZulu-Natal367138-4367134184136897516.9
Limpopo8904214890562187912434.2
Mpumalanga104245-910423612851055214.8
North West107681-3310764814511090995.0
Northern Cape61319361322297616192.8
Western Cape3437241343725247734620215.9
Total215768702157687216102179297100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 580 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector:

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257156 32926 4979 823
Public403168 27139 7146 493
TOTAL660324 60066 21116 316

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

