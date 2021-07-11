NICD Reports 21 610 New Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD institute reports 21 610 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 179 297. This increase represents a 28% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 265 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 138 to date.

13 848 194 tests have been conducted in both the Public and Private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 7,790,503 56% 37,278 48% PUBLIC 6,057,691 44% 39,839 52% Total 13,848,194 77,117

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

Today, Gauteng accounts for 50% of new cases, with the Western Cape accounting for 11%. Limpopo accounted for 10% of new cases, while KwaZulu Natal accounted for 9%. North West accounted for 7%, Mpumalanga for 6%, the Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3%, and the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 09 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 09 July 2021 New cases on 10 July 2021 Total cases for 10 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 212547 0 212547 719 213266 9.8 Free State 119137 -1 119136 583 119719 5.5 Gauteng 752854 29 752883 10770 763653 35.0 KwaZulu-Natal 367138 -4 367134 1841 368975 16.9 Limpopo 89042 14 89056 2187 91243 4.2 Mpumalanga 104245 -9 104236 1285 105521 4.8 North West 107681 -33 107648 1451 109099 5.0 Northern Cape 61319 3 61322 297 61619 2.8 Western Cape 343724 1 343725 2477 346202 15.9 Total 2157687 0 2157687 21610 2179297 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 580 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector:

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 156 329 26 497 9 823 Public 403 168 271 39 714 6 493 TOTAL 660 324 600 66 211 16 316

VACCINE UPDATE

