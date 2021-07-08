NICD Reports 21 427 New Cases In SA

The NICD reports 21,427 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,112,336. This increase represents a 30.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 411 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63,039 to date.
13 619 638 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|7 676 720
|56%
|41 602
|59%
|PUBLIC
|5 942 918
|44%
|29 195
|41%
|Total
|13 619 638
|70 797
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by Western Cape (13%). Limpopo accounted for 9%; KwaZulu-Natal & North West each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape & Free State each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below
|Province
|New cases on 07 July 2021
|Total cases for 07 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|682
|211,122
|10.0
|Free State
|604
|118,022
|5.6
|Gauteng
|10,538
|729,398
|34.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1,616
|363,779
|17.2
|Limpopo
|1,858
|85,238
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|1,218
|101,590
|4.8
|North West
|1,774
|104,483
|4.9
|Northern Cape
|317
|60,767
|2.9
|Western Cape
|2,820
|337,937
|16.0
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|21,427
|2,112,336
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
An increase of 827 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.
The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|153,015
|25,833
|9,578
|Public
|402
|165,663
|39,146
|5,872
|TOTAL
|659
|318,678
|64,979
|15,450
VACCINE UPDATE
