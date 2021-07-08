NICD Reports 21 427 New Cases In SA

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 21,427 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,112,336. This increase represents a 30.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 411 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63,039 to date.

13 619 638 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 7 676 720 56% 41 602 59% PUBLIC 5 942 918 44% 29 195 41% Total 13 619 638 70 797

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by Western Cape (13%). Limpopo accounted for 9%; KwaZulu-Natal & North West each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape & Free State each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below

Province New cases on 07 July 2021 Total cases for 07 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 682 211,122 10.0 Free State 604 118,022 5.6 Gauteng 10,538 729,398 34.5 KwaZulu-Natal 1,616 363,779 17.2 Limpopo 1,858 85,238 4.0 Mpumalanga 1,218 101,590 4.8 North West 1,774 104,483 4.9 Northern Cape 317 60,767 2.9 Western Cape 2,820 337,937 16.0 Unknown 0 0 0.0 Total 21,427 2,112,336 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

An increase of 827 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 153,015 25,833 9,578 Public 402 165,663 39,146 5,872 TOTAL 659 318,678 64,979 15,450

VACCINE UPDATE

