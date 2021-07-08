iAfrica

NICD Reports 21 427 New Cases In SA

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The NICD reports 21,427 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,112,336. This increase represents a 30.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 411 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63,039 to date.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13 619 638 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE7 676 72056%41 60259%
PUBLIC5 942 91844%29 19541%
Total13 619 63870 797

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by Western Cape (13%). Limpopo accounted for 9%; KwaZulu-Natal & North West each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape & Free State each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below

ProvinceNew cases on 07 July 2021Total cases for 07 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape682211,12210.0
Free State604118,0225.6
Gauteng10,538729,39834.5
KwaZulu-Natal1,616363,77917.2
Limpopo1,85885,2384.0
Mpumalanga1,218101,5904.8
North West1,774104,4834.9
Northern Cape31760,7672.9
Western Cape2,820337,93716.0
Unknown000.0
Total21,4272,112,336100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

An increase of 827 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257153,01525,8339,578
Public402165,66339,1465,872
TOTAL659318,67864,97915,450

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

