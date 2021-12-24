NICD Reports 21 157 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 21,157 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,374,262. This increase represents a 29.1% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 75 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,662 to date.
20,916,911 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,280,447
|53.9%
|42,520
|58.5%
|Public
|9,636,464
|46.1%
|30,169
|41.5%
|Total
|20,916,911
|100.0%
|72,689
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 12% and Free State 7%. North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 22 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 22 December 2021
|New cases on 23 December 2021
|Total cases for 23 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|315,839
|0
|315,839
|2,459
|318,298
|9.4
|Free State
|183,795
|4
|183,799
|1,581
|185,380
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,114,486
|15
|1,114,501
|4,206
|1,118,707
|33.2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|585,354
|3
|585,357
|5,241
|590,598
|17.5
|Limpopo
|137,975
|16
|137,991
|763
|138,754
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|172,684
|-2
|172,682
|836
|173,518
|5.1
|North West
|174,877
|-42
|174,835
|1,073
|175,908
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|99,315
|3
|99,318
|401
|99,719
|3.0
|Western Cape
|568,781
|2
|568,783
|4,597
|573,380
|17.0
|Total
|3,353,106
|-1
|3,353,105
|21,157
|3,374,262
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 29.1% which is lower than yesterday (30.6%). The 7-day average is 29.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (29.8%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 411 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|212,078
|37,720
|3,603
|Public
|407
|250,604
|58,125
|5,599
|TOTAL
|666
|462,682
|95,845
|9,202
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
