NICD Reports 21 157 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

An ambulance is parked near tents erected at the parking lot of the Steven Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021.

1 hour ago 2 min read

The institute reports 21,157 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,374,262. This increase represents a 29.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 75 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,662 to date.

20,916,911 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,280,44753.9%42,52058.5%
Public9,636,46446.1%30,16941.5%
Total20,916,911100.0%72,689100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 12% and Free State 7%.  North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo and  Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 December 2021New cases on 23 December 2021Total cases for 23 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape315,8390315,8392,459318,2989.4
Free State183,7954183,7991,581185,3805.5
Gauteng1,114,486151,114,5014,2061,118,70733.2
KwaZulu-Natal585,3543585,3575,241590,59817.5
Limpopo137,97516137,991763138,7544.1
Mpumalanga172,684-2172,682836173,5185.1
North West174,877-42174,8351,073175,9085.2
Northern Cape99,315399,31840199,7193.0
Western Cape568,7812568,7834,597573,38017.0
Total3,353,106-13,353,10521,1573,374,262100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 29.1% which is lower than yesterday (30.6%). The 7-day average is 29.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (29.8%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 411 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259212,07837,7203,603
Public407250,60458,1255,599
TOTAL666462,68295,8459,202

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

