NICD Reports 21 157 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 21,157 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,374,262. This increase represents a 29.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 75 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,662 to date.

20,916,911 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,280,447 53.9% 42,520 58.5% Public 9,636,464 46.1% 30,169 41.5% Total 20,916,911 100.0% 72,689 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 12% and Free State 7%. North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 December 2021 New cases on 23 December 2021 Total cases for 23 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 315,839 0 315,839 2,459 318,298 9.4 Free State 183,795 4 183,799 1,581 185,380 5.5 Gauteng 1,114,486 15 1,114,501 4,206 1,118,707 33.2 KwaZulu-Natal 585,354 3 585,357 5,241 590,598 17.5 Limpopo 137,975 16 137,991 763 138,754 4.1 Mpumalanga 172,684 -2 172,682 836 173,518 5.1 North West 174,877 -42 174,835 1,073 175,908 5.2 Northern Cape 99,315 3 99,318 401 99,719 3.0 Western Cape 568,781 2 568,783 4,597 573,380 17.0 Total 3,353,106 -1 3,353,105 21,157 3,374,262 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 29.1% which is lower than yesterday (30.6%). The 7-day average is 29.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (29.8%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 411 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 212,078 37,720 3,603 Public 407 250,604 58,125 5,599 TOTAL 666 462,682 95,845 9,202

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!