NICD Reports 21 099 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 21,099 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,353,106. This increase represents a 30.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 99COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,587 to date.
20,844,222 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,237,927
|53.9%
|39,800
|57.7%
|Public
|9,606,295
|46.1%
|29,214
|42.3%
|Total
|20,844,222
|100.0%
|69,014
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 18% and Eastern Cape 11%. Free State and North West each accounted for 6% and Mpumalanga 5%. Limpopo accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 21 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 21 December 2021
|New cases on 22 December 2021
|Total cases for 22 December 2021
|Eastern Cape
|313,512
|0
|313,512
|2,327
|315,839
|Free State
|182,548
|2
|182,550
|1,245
|183,795
|Gauteng
|1,110,676
|3
|1,110,679
|3,807
|1,114,486
|KwaZulu-Natal
|579,941
|2
|579,943
|5,411
|585,354
|Limpopo
|137,180
|-16
|137,164
|811
|137,975
|Mpumalanga
|171,561
|7
|171,568
|1,116
|172,684
|North West
|173,605
|1
|173,606
|1,271
|174,877
|Northern Cape
|98,813
|0
|98,813
|502
|99,315
|Western Cape
|564,172
|0
|564,172
|4,609
|568,781
|Total
|3,332,008
|-1
|3,332,007
|21,099
|3,353,106
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 30,6% which is higher than yesterday (27,6%). The 7-day average is 29,8% today, which is lower than yesterday (30,1%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 593 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|211,774
|37,701
|3,741
|Public
|407
|249,656
|58,017
|5,583
|TOTAL
|666
|461,430
|95,718
|9,324
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
