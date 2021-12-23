NICD Reports 21 099 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 21,099 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,353,106. This increase represents a 30.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 99COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,587 to date.

20,844,222 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,237,927 53.9% 39,800 57.7% Public 9,606,295 46.1% 29,214 42.3% Total 20,844,222 100.0% 69,014 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 18% and Eastern Cape 11%. Free State and North West each accounted for 6% and Mpumalanga 5%. Limpopo accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 December 2021 New cases on 22 December 2021 Total cases for 22 December 2021 Eastern Cape 313,512 0 313,512 2,327 315,839 Free State 182,548 2 182,550 1,245 183,795 Gauteng 1,110,676 3 1,110,679 3,807 1,114,486 KwaZulu-Natal 579,941 2 579,943 5,411 585,354 Limpopo 137,180 -16 137,164 811 137,975 Mpumalanga 171,561 7 171,568 1,116 172,684 North West 173,605 1 173,606 1,271 174,877 Northern Cape 98,813 0 98,813 502 99,315 Western Cape 564,172 0 564,172 4,609 568,781 Total 3,332,008 -1 3,332,007 21,099 3,353,106



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 30,6% which is higher than yesterday (27,6%). The 7-day average is 29,8% today, which is lower than yesterday (30,1%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 593 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 211,774 37,701 3,741 Public 407 249,656 58,017 5,583 TOTAL 666 461,430 95,718 9,324

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

