NICD Reports 2 970 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,970 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,963,394. This increase represents an 11.6% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 31 deaths and of these 10 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,250 to date. 25,314,119 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,800,477 54.5% 11,063 43.1% Public 11,513,642 45.5% 14,627 56.9% Total 25,314,119 100.0% 25,690 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Free State and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 01 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 01 June 2022 Incident infections for 02 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 02 June 2022 New cases on 02 June 2022 Total cases for 02 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 360,727 0 360,727 262 49 311 361,038 9,1 Free State 213,970 0 213,970 144 25 169 214,139 5,4 Gauteng 1,309,089 0 1,309,089 797 133 930 1,310,019 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 711,130 0 711,130 339 45 384 711,514 18,0 Limpopo 158,398 0 158,398 50 9 59 158,457 4,0 Mpumalanga 200,003 0 200,003 131 27 158 200,161 5,1 North West 199,988 0 199,988 147 25 172 200,160 5,1 Northern Cape 114,070 0 114,070 103 14 117 114,187 2,9 Western Cape 693,049 0 693,049 573 97 670 693,719 17,5 Total 3,960,424 0 3,960,424 2,546 424 2,970 3,963,394 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 11.6%, and is higher than yesterday (11.3%). The 7-day average is 11.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (11.8%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 246,618 40,273 1,252 Public 408 287,279 62,947 1,651 TOTAL 670 533,897 103,220 2,903

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19:

Share with your network!