NICD Reports 2 970 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,970 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,963,394. This increase represents an 11.6% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 31 deaths and of these 10 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,250 to date. 25,314,119 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,800,477
|54.5%
|11,063
|43.1%
|Public
|11,513,642
|45.5%
|14,627
|56.9%
|Total
|25,314,119
|100.0%
|25,690
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Free State and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 01 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 01 June 2022
|Incident infections for 02 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 02 June 2022
|New cases on 02 June 2022
|Total cases for 02 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|360,727
|0
|360,727
|262
|49
|311
|361,038
|9,1
|Free State
|213,970
|0
|213,970
|144
|25
|169
|214,139
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,309,089
|0
|1,309,089
|797
|133
|930
|1,310,019
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|711,130
|0
|711,130
|339
|45
|384
|711,514
|18,0
|Limpopo
|158,398
|0
|158,398
|50
|9
|59
|158,457
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|200,003
|0
|200,003
|131
|27
|158
|200,161
|5,1
|North West
|199,988
|0
|199,988
|147
|25
|172
|200,160
|5,1
|Northern Cape
|114,070
|0
|114,070
|103
|14
|117
|114,187
|2,9
|Western Cape
|693,049
|0
|693,049
|573
|97
|670
|693,719
|17,5
|Total
|3,960,424
|0
|3,960,424
|2,546
|424
|2,970
|3,963,394
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 11.6%, and is higher than yesterday (11.3%). The 7-day average is 11.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (11.8%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|246,618
|40,273
|1,252
|Public
|408
|287,279
|62,947
|1,651
|TOTAL
|670
|533,897
|103,220
|2,903
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19:
