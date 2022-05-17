NICD Reports 2 952 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2 952 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 894 745. This increase represents an 16.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,771 to date.

24,903,051 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,582,492 54.5% 9,335 53.2% Public 11,320,559 45.5% 8,205 46.8% Total 24,903,051 100.0% 17,540 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (47%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (16.8%), and is lower than yesterday (20.3%). The 7-day average is (23.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (24.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 76 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 242,628 40,054 1,397 Public 407 283,750 62,586 1,507 TOTAL 669 526,378 102,640 2,904

VACCINE UPDATE

