NICD Reports 2 952 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2 952 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 894 745. This increase represents an 16.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,771 to date.

24,903,051 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,582,49254.5%9,33553.2%
Public11,320,55945.5%8,20546.8%
Total24,903,051100.0%17,540100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (47%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and North West  each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (16.8%), and is lower than yesterday (20.3%). The 7-day average is (23.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (24.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 76 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262242,62840,0541,397
Public407283,75062,5861,507
TOTAL669526,378102,6402,904

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

