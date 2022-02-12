NICD Reports 2 862 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 2 862 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 637 673. This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 146 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96 851 to date.
22 624 015 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12 259 641
|54.2%
|18 832
|56.1%
|Public
|10 364 374
|45.8%
|14 008
|43.9%
|Total
|22 624 015
|100.0%
|32 840
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Western Cape (16%).
KwaZulu Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 11% respectively. Free State, Limpopo and the North West each accounted for 6% respectively; while Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounting for 3% each of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 10 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 10 February 2022
|New cases on 11 February 2022
|Total cases for 11 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|342019
|0
|342019
|82
|342101
|9.4
|Free State
|198590
|0
|198590
|161
|198751
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1178025
|0
|1178025
|1095
|1179120
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|646602
|0
|646602
|329
|646931
|17.8
|Limpopo
|153121
|0
|153121
|159
|153280
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|188041
|0
|188041
|312
|188353
|5.2
|North West
|188164
|0
|188164
|162
|188326
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|107592
|0
|107592
|90
|107682
|3.0
|Western Cape
|632657
|0
|632657
|472
|633129
|17.4
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|3634811
|0
|3634811
|2862
|3637673
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, which is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.5% today, which is the same as yesterday (8.5%)
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|227 856
|39 004
|2 051
|Public
|407
|274 456
|61 743
|2 177
|TOTAL
|666
|502 312
|100 747
|4 228
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
