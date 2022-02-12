NICD Reports 2 862 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 2 862 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 637 673. This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 146 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96 851 to date.

22 624 015 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12 259 641 54.2% 18 832 56.1% Public 10 364 374 45.8% 14 008 43.9% Total 22 624 015 100.0% 32 840 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Western Cape (16%).

KwaZulu Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 11% respectively. Free State, Limpopo and the North West each accounted for 6% respectively; while Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounting for 3% each of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 10 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 10 February 2022 New cases on 11 February 2022 Total cases for 11 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342019 0 342019 82 342101 9.4 Free State 198590 0 198590 161 198751 5.5 Gauteng 1178025 0 1178025 1095 1179120 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 646602 0 646602 329 646931 17.8 Limpopo 153121 0 153121 159 153280 4.2 Mpumalanga 188041 0 188041 312 188353 5.2 North West 188164 0 188164 162 188326 5.2 Northern Cape 107592 0 107592 90 107682 3.0 Western Cape 632657 0 632657 472 633129 17.4 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 3634811 0 3634811 2862 3637673 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, which is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.5% today, which is the same as yesterday (8.5%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 227 856 39 004 2 051 Public 407 274 456 61 743 2 177 TOTAL 666 502 312 100 747 4 228

VACCINE UPDATE

