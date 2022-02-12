iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 2 862 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

6 seconds ago 2 min read

the institute reports 2 862 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 637 673. This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 146 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96 851 to date.

22 624 015 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12 259 64154.2%18 83256.1%
Public10 364 37445.8%14 00843.9%
Total22 624 015100.0%32 840100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Western Cape (16%).

KwaZulu Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 11% respectively. Free State, Limpopo  and the North West each accounted for 6% respectively; while Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounting for 3% each of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 10 February 2022New cases on 11 February 2022Total cases for 11 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3420190342019823421019.4
Free State19859001985901611987515.5
Gauteng1178025011780251095117912032.4
KwaZulu-Natal646602064660232964693117.8
Limpopo15312101531211591532804.2
Mpumalanga18804101880413121883535.2
North West18816401881641621883265.2
Northern Cape1075920107592901076823.0
Western Cape632657063265747263312917.4
Unknown000000.0
Total36348110363481128623637673100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, which is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.5% today, which is the same as yesterday (8.5%)

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259227 85639 0042 051
Public407274 45661 7432 177
TOTAL666502 312100 7474 228

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

End In Sight For National State Of Disaster, Ramaphosa Talks Tough On Corruption

23 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Delivers State Of The Nation Address

23 hours ago
1 min read

Social Relief Grant Extended To March 2023

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 169 New COVID-19 Cases On SA

23 hours ago
Eskom's Medupi power station.
1 min read

SA’s Energy Crisis Expected To Feature Prominently In Sona

2 days ago
1 min read

Business Expecting Clarity From Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

Hospitality Sector Calls For End To National State Of Disaster

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 628 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Nxesi Announces New Minimum Wage For SA

3 days ago
1 min read

State Opposing Bail In R1.9m SAPS PPE Fraud

3 days ago
1 min read

Calls For The Removal Of Mpofu From JSC

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 2 824 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 2 862 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 seconds ago
2 min read

Russia May Need Games “Timeout” Over Doping – IOC’s Pound

8 mins ago
2 min read

Rohit Dismisses Concerns About Kohli’s Form

10 mins ago
1 min read

Dakar Rally Car Blast Caused By Improvised Explosive Device – Source

16 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer