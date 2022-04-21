NICD Reports 2 846 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,846 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,746,424. This increase represents a 13.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,211 to date.

24,234,233 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,186,869 54.4% 13,563 63.9% Public 11,047,364 45.6% 7,676 36.1% Total 24,234,233 100.0% 21,239 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Free State accounted for 3%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 19 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 19 April 2022 Incident infections for 20 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 20 April 2022 New cases on 20 April 2022 Total cases for 20 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346,331 1 346,332 130 29 159 346,491 9,2 Free State 202,985 0 202,985 66 15 81 203,066 5,4 Gauteng 1,220,511 1 1,220,512 1,120 194 1314 1,221,826 32,6 KwaZulu-Natal 665,475 -8 665,467 542 105 647 666,114 17,8 Limpopo 156,094 0 156,094 23 4 27 156,121 4,2 Mpumalanga 193,889 0 193,889 56 7 63 193,952 5,2 North West 193,510 0 193,510 49 8 57 193,567 5,2 Northern Cape 109,118 0 109,118 11 5 16 109,134 2,9 Western Cape 655,669 2 655,671 403 79 482 656,153 17,5 Total 3,743,582 -4 3,743,578 2,400 446 2,846 3,746,424 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (13.4%), and is higher than yesterday (9.9%). The 7-day average is (9.2%) today, and is higher than yesterday (8.3%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 68 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237,619 39,867 1,061 Public 407 280,122 62,268 1,077 TOTAL 666 517,741 102,135 2,138



VACCINE UPDATE

