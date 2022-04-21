NICD Reports 2 846 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,846 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,746,424. This increase represents a 13.4% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,211 to date.
24,234,233 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,186,869
|54.4%
|13,563
|63.9%
|Public
|11,047,364
|45.6%
|7,676
|36.1%
|Total
|24,234,233
|100.0%
|21,239
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Free State accounted for 3%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 19 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 19 April 2022
|Incident infections for 20 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 20 April 2022
|New cases on 20 April 2022
|Total cases for 20 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|346,331
|1
|346,332
|130
|29
|159
|346,491
|9,2
|Free State
|202,985
|0
|202,985
|66
|15
|81
|203,066
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,220,511
|1
|1,220,512
|1,120
|194
|1314
|1,221,826
|32,6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|665,475
|-8
|665,467
|542
|105
|647
|666,114
|17,8
|Limpopo
|156,094
|0
|156,094
|23
|4
|27
|156,121
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|193,889
|0
|193,889
|56
|7
|63
|193,952
|5,2
|North West
|193,510
|0
|193,510
|49
|8
|57
|193,567
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|109,118
|0
|109,118
|11
|5
|16
|109,134
|2,9
|Western Cape
|655,669
|2
|655,671
|403
|79
|482
|656,153
|17,5
|Total
|3,743,582
|-4
|3,743,578
|2,400
|446
|2,846
|3,746,424
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (13.4%), and is higher than yesterday (9.9%). The 7-day average is (9.2%) today, and is higher than yesterday (8.3%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 68 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|237,619
|39,867
|1,061
|Public
|407
|280,122
|62,268
|1,077
|TOTAL
|666
|517,741
|102,135
|2,138
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
