NICD Reports 2 846 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 2,846 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,746,424. This increase represents a 13.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,211 to date.

24,234,233 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,186,86954.4%13,56363.9%
Public11,047,36445.6%7,67636.1%
Total24,234,233100.0%21,239100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Free State accounted for 3%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 19 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 19 April 2022Incident infections for 20 April 2022Possible reinfections for 20 April 2022New cases on 20 April 2022Total cases for 20 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape346,3311346,33213029159346,4919,2
Free State202,9850202,985661581203,0665,4
Gauteng1,220,51111,220,5121,12019413141,221,82632,6
KwaZulu-Natal665,475-8665,467542105647666,11417,8
Limpopo156,0940156,09423427156,1214,2
Mpumalanga193,8890193,88956763193,9525,2
North West193,5100193,51049857193,5675,2
Northern Cape109,1180109,11811516109,1342,9
Western Cape655,6692655,67140379482656,15317,5
Total3,743,582-43,743,5782,4004462,8463,746,424100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (13.4%), and is higher than yesterday (9.9%). The 7-day average is (9.2%) today, and is higher than yesterday (8.3%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 68 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259237,61939,8671,061
Public407280,12262,2681,077
TOTAL666517,741102,1352,138


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

