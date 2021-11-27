NICD Reports 2 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,828 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,955,328. This increase represents a 9.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 12 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,783to date.

19,348,954 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,382,027 53.7% 15,763 51.0% Public 8,966,937 46.3% 15,141 49.0% Total 19,348,954 100.0% 30,904 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (77%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; Free state accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 25 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 25 Nov 2021 New cases on 26 Nov 2021 Total cases for 26 Nov 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 293,098 -1 293,097 25 293,122 9.9 Free State 165,395 0 165,395 51 165,446 5.6 Gauteng 934,688 1 934,689 2,173 936,862 31.7 KwaZulu-Natal 517,949 0 517,949 108 518,057 17.5 Limpopo 123,276 0 123,276 88 123,364 4.2 Mpumalanga 153,500 0 153,500 95 153,595 5.2 North West 153,723 0 153,723 116 153,839 5.2 Northern Cape 93,229 0 93,229 33 93,262 3.2 Western Cape 517,642 0 517,642 139 517,781 17.5 Total 2,952,500 0 2,952,500 2,828 2,955,328 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2% which is higher than yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 4.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (3.4%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 60 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,989 37,354 1,241 Public 407 236,155 57,189 970 TOTAL 665 437,144 94,543 2,211

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!