NICD Reports 2 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,828 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,955,328. This increase represents a 9.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 12 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,783to date.
19,348,954 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,382,027
|53.7%
|15,763
|51.0%
|Public
|8,966,937
|46.3%
|15,141
|49.0%
|Total
|19,348,954
|100.0%
|30,904
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (77%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; Free state accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 25 Nov 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 25 Nov 2021
|New cases on 26 Nov 2021
|Total cases for 26 Nov 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|293,098
|-1
|293,097
|25
|293,122
|9.9
|Free State
|165,395
|0
|165,395
|51
|165,446
|5.6
|Gauteng
|934,688
|1
|934,689
|2,173
|936,862
|31.7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|517,949
|0
|517,949
|108
|518,057
|17.5
|Limpopo
|123,276
|0
|123,276
|88
|123,364
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|153,500
|0
|153,500
|95
|153,595
|5.2
|North West
|153,723
|0
|153,723
|116
|153,839
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|93,229
|0
|93,229
|33
|93,262
|3.2
|Western Cape
|517,642
|0
|517,642
|139
|517,781
|17.5
|Total
|2,952,500
|0
|2,952,500
|2,828
|2,955,328
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2% which is higher than yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 4.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (3.4%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 60 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,989
|37,354
|1,241
|Public
|407
|236,155
|57,189
|970
|TOTAL
|665
|437,144
|94,543
|2,211
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
