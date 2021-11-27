iAfrica

NICD Reports 2 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The institute reports 2,828 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,955,328. This increase represents a 9.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 12 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,783to date.

19,348,954 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,382,02753.7%15,76351.0%
Public8,966,93746.3%15,14149.0%
Total19,348,954 100.0%30,904 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (77%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; Free state accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 25  Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 25 Nov 2021New cases on 26 Nov 2021Total cases for 26 Nov 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape293,098-1293,09725293,1229.9
Free State165,3950165,39551165,4465.6
Gauteng934,6881934,6892,173936,86231.7
KwaZulu-Natal517,9490517,949108518,05717.5
Limpopo123,2760123,27688123,3644.2
Mpumalanga153,5000153,50095153,5955.2
North West153,7230153,723116153,8395.2
Northern Cape93,229093,2293393,2623.2
Western Cape517,6420517,642139517,78117.5
Total2,952,50002,952,5002,8282,955,328100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2% which is higher than yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 4.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (3.4%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 60 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,98937,3541,241
Public407236,15557,189970
TOTAL665437,14494,5432,211

VACCINE UPDATE
