NICD Reports 2 809 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,809 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,957,777. This increase represents a 12.6% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 28 deaths and of these 5 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,190 to date. 25,264,922 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,775,915 54.5% 12,265 55.2% Public 11,489,007 45.5% 9,971 44.8% Total 25,264,922 100.0% 22,236 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (29%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 May 2022 New cases on 31 May 2022 Total cases for 31 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 360,149 3 360,152 307 360,459 9.1 Free State 213,663 11 213,674 131 213,805 5.4 Gauteng 1,307,442 -72 1,307,370 810 1,308,180 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 710,285 15 710,300 508 710,808 18.0 Limpopo 158,287 2 158,289 45 158,334 4.0 Mpumalanga 199,785 13 199,798 105 199,903 5.1 North West 199,735 18 199,753 126 199,879 5.1 Northern Cape 113,879 0 113,879 87 113,966 2.9 Western Cape 691,746 7 691,753 690 692,443 17.5 Total 3,954,971 -3 3,954,968 2,809 3,957,777 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 12.6%, and is higher than yesterday (9.4%). The 7-day average is 12.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (13.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 246,166 40,235 1,268 Public 408 286,936 62,906 1,681 TOTAL 670 533,102 103,141 2,949

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!