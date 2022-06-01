iAfrica

NICD Reports 2 809 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

4 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 2,809 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,957,777. This increase represents a 12.6% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 28 deaths and of these 5 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,190 to date. 25,264,922 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,775,91554.5%12,26555.2%
Public11,489,00745.5%9,97144.8%
Total25,264,922100.0%22,236100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (29%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 May 2022New cases on 31 May 2022Total cases for 31 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape360,1493360,152307360,4599.1
Free State213,66311213,674131213,8055.4
Gauteng1,307,442-721,307,3708101,308,18033.1
KwaZulu-Natal710,28515710,300508710,80818.0
Limpopo158,2872158,28945158,3344.0
Mpumalanga199,78513199,798105199,9035.1
North West199,73518199,753126199,8795.1
Northern Cape113,8790113,87987113,9662.9
Western Cape691,7467691,753690692,44317.5
Total3,954,971-33,954,9682,8093,957,777100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 12.6%, and is higher than yesterday (9.4%). The 7-day average is 12.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (13.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262246,16640,2351,268
Public408286,93662,9061,681
TOTAL670533,102103,1412,949

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

