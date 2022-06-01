NICD Reports 2 809 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,809 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,957,777. This increase represents a 12.6% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 28 deaths and of these 5 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,190 to date. 25,264,922 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,775,915
|54.5%
|12,265
|55.2%
|Public
|11,489,007
|45.5%
|9,971
|44.8%
|Total
|25,264,922
|100.0%
|22,236
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (29%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 30 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 30 May 2022
|New cases on 31 May 2022
|Total cases for 31 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|360,149
|3
|360,152
|307
|360,459
|9.1
|Free State
|213,663
|11
|213,674
|131
|213,805
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,307,442
|-72
|1,307,370
|810
|1,308,180
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|710,285
|15
|710,300
|508
|710,808
|18.0
|Limpopo
|158,287
|2
|158,289
|45
|158,334
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|199,785
|13
|199,798
|105
|199,903
|5.1
|North West
|199,735
|18
|199,753
|126
|199,879
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|113,879
|0
|113,879
|87
|113,966
|2.9
|Western Cape
|691,746
|7
|691,753
|690
|692,443
|17.5
|Total
|3,954,971
|-3
|3,954,968
|2,809
|3,957,777
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 12.6%, and is higher than yesterday (9.4%). The 7-day average is 12.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (13.1%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|246,166
|40,235
|1,268
|Public
|408
|286,936
|62,906
|1,681
|TOTAL
|670
|533,102
|103,141
|2,949
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
