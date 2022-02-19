NICD Reports 2 800 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,800 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,654,824. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 343 deaths and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,298 to date.

22,830,172 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,381,105 54.2% 18,757 56.0% Public 10,449,067 45.8% 14,762 44.0% Total 22,830,172 100.0% 33,519 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 17 Feb 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 17 Feb 2022 New cases on 18 Feb 2022 Total cases for 18 Feb 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,627 0 342,627 112 342,739 9.4 Free State 199,522 0 199,522 148 199,670 5.5 Gauteng 1,184,559 0 1,184,559 1,111 1,185,670 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 648,854 0 648,854 354 649,208 17.8 Limpopo 153,900 0 153,900 133 154,033 4.2 Mpumalanga 189,589 0 189,589 195 189,784 5.2 North West 189,398 0 189,398 174 189,572 5.2 Northern Cape 107,942 -5 107,937 55 107,992 3.0 Western Cape 635,633 5 635,638 518 636,156 17.4 Total 3,652,024 0 3,652,024 2,800 3,654,824 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.4%, which is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.2% today, and is the same as yesterday (8.2%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard .

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 104 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228,697 39,067 1,687 Public 407 275,574 61,912 1,763 TOTAL 666 504,271 100,979 3,450

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!