NICD Reports 2 800 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,800 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,654,824. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 343 deaths and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,298 to date.
22,830,172 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,381,105
|54.2%
|18,757
|56.0%
|Public
|10,449,067
|45.8%
|14,762
|44.0%
|Total
|22,830,172
|100.0%
|33,519
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 17 Feb 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 17 Feb 2022
|New cases on 18 Feb 2022
|Total cases for 18 Feb 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|342,627
|0
|342,627
|112
|342,739
|9.4
|Free State
|199,522
|0
|199,522
|148
|199,670
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,184,559
|0
|1,184,559
|1,111
|1,185,670
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|648,854
|0
|648,854
|354
|649,208
|17.8
|Limpopo
|153,900
|0
|153,900
|133
|154,033
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|189,589
|0
|189,589
|195
|189,784
|5.2
|North West
|189,398
|0
|189,398
|174
|189,572
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|107,942
|-5
|107,937
|55
|107,992
|3.0
|Western Cape
|635,633
|5
|635,638
|518
|636,156
|17.4
|Total
|3,652,024
|0
|3,652,024
|2,800
|3,654,824
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.4%, which is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.2% today, and is the same as yesterday (8.2%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 104 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|228,697
|39,067
|1,687
|Public
|407
|275,574
|61,912
|1,763
|TOTAL
|666
|504,271
|100,979
|3,450
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
