NICD Reports 2 783 New COVID-19 Cases

EWN

26 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 2,783 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,892,081. This increase represents a 6.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 155 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,655 to date. 17,493,443 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,443,49654.0%18,05644.4%
PUBLIC8,049,94746.0%22,60455.6%
Total17,493,44340,660

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State & Gauteng Province each accounted for 11% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 Sept 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 Sept 2021New cases on 23 Sept 2021Total cases for 23 Sept 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape288,6760288,676415289,09110,0
Free State159,8522159,854308160,1625,5
Gauteng914,786-2914,784303915,08731,6
KwaZulu-Natal508,6130508,613616509,22917,6
Limpopo121,657-2121,65543121,6984,2
Mpumalanga150,2542150,256149150,4055,2
North West148,8051148,80697148,9035,1
Northern Cape89,327-489,32333989,6623,1
Western Cape507,3283507,331513507,84417,6
Unknown000000,0
Total2,889,29802,889,2982,7832,892,081100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 2 783) is lower than yesterday (n= 2 967) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 667). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 174 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258198,09236,3943,823
Public409228,92155,7583,642
TOTAL667427,01392,1527,465

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

