The NICD reports 2,783 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,892,081. This increase represents a 6.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 155 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,655 to date. 17,493,443 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,443,496 54.0% 18,056 44.4% PUBLIC 8,049,947 46.0% 22,604 55.6% Total 17,493,443 40,660

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State & Gauteng Province each accounted for 11% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 Sept 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 Sept 2021 New cases on 23 Sept 2021 Total cases for 23 Sept 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 288,676 0 288,676 415 289,091 10,0 Free State 159,852 2 159,854 308 160,162 5,5 Gauteng 914,786 -2 914,784 303 915,087 31,6 KwaZulu-Natal 508,613 0 508,613 616 509,229 17,6 Limpopo 121,657 -2 121,655 43 121,698 4,2 Mpumalanga 150,254 2 150,256 149 150,405 5,2 North West 148,805 1 148,806 97 148,903 5,1 Northern Cape 89,327 -4 89,323 339 89,662 3,1 Western Cape 507,328 3 507,331 513 507,844 17,6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2,889,298 0 2,889,298 2,783 2,892,081 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 2 783) is lower than yesterday (n= 2 967) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 667). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 174 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 198,092 36,394 3,823 Public 409 228,921 55,758 3,642 TOTAL 667 427,013 92,152 7,465

VACCINE UPDATE

