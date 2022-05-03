NICD Reports 2 650 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,650 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 798 413. This increase represents a 21% positivity rate.

Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 7 deaths and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,370 to date.

24 505 584 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,348,750 54.5% 8,145 64.5% Public 11,156,834 45.5% 4,481 35.5% Total 24,505,584 100.0% 12,626 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (51%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 01 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 01 May 2022 Incident infections for 02 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 02 May 2022 New cases on 02 May 2022 Total cases for 02 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 348520 0 348520 59 7 66 348586 9.2 Free State 204783 0 204783 100 21 121 204904 5.4 Gauteng 1245562 0 1245562 1167 172 1339 1246901 32.8 KwaZulu-Natal 678352 0 678352 547 72 619 678971 17.9 Limpopo 156624 0 156624 14 1 15 156639 4.1 Mpumalanga 195059 0 195059 68 7 75 195134 5.1 North West 194615 0 194615 38 7 45 194660 5.1 Northern Cape 109700 0 109700 28 7 35 109735 2.9 Western Cape 662548 0 662548 290 45 335 662883 17.5 Total 3795763 0 3795763 2311 339 2650 3798413 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (21.0%), and is lower than yesterday (22.0%). The 7-day average is (20.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (20.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 239270 39944 1036 Public 407 281132 62355 1135 TOTAL 668 520402 102299 2171

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!