iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 2 650 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

1 hour ago 2 min read

The institute reports 2,650 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 798 413. This increase represents a 21% positivity rate.

Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 7 deaths and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,370 to date.

24 505 584 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,348,75054.5%8,14564.5%
Public11,156,83445.5%4,48135.5%
Total24,505,584100.0%12,626100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (51%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 01 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 01 May 2022Incident infections for 02 May 2022Possible reinfections for 02 May 2022New cases on 02 May 2022Total cases for 02 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3485200348520597663485869.2
Free State2047830204783100211212049045.4
Gauteng12455620124556211671721339124690132.8
KwaZulu-Natal67835206783525477261967897117.9
Limpopo1566240156624141151566394.1
Mpumalanga1950590195059687751951345.1
North West1946150194615387451946605.1
Northern Cape1097000109700287351097352.9
Western Cape66254806625482904533566288317.5
Total379576303795763231133926503798413100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (21.0%), and is lower than yesterday (22.0%). The 7-day average is (20.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (20.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261239270399441036
Public407281132623551135
TOTAL6685204021022992171

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Workers’ Trust In Unions, Government Has Weakened – Ramaphosa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Drop, Diesel Price Rises From Wednesday

1 hour ago
1 min read

New COVID-19 Variants Will Be Closely Monitored – Cloete

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ukraine War Will Hit Poor South Africans in pocket – Steenhuisen

1 day ago
1 min read

Hopes Of Finding Loved Ones After KZN Floods Fade

1 day ago
1 min read

Zondo Recommendations Are Stupid – Koko

1 day ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 3 838 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 6 527 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 954 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Non-functional Speed Cameras Contributing To Pedestrian Accidents – JMPD

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC Amends Step-Aside Resolution

4 days ago
1 min read

Presidency To Receive Part 4 Of State Capture Report

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Workers’ Trust In Unions, Government Has Weakened – Ramaphosa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Drop, Diesel Price Rises From Wednesday

1 hour ago
1 min read

New COVID-19 Variants Will Be Closely Monitored – Cloete

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 650 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer