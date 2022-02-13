NICD Reports 2 489 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,637,673. This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 134 deaths and of these, 9 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96,985 to date.

22,656,918 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,278,604 54.2% 18,963 57.6% Public 10,378,314 45.8% 13,940 42.4% Total 22,656,918 100.0% 32,903 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 11 Feb 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 11 Feb 2022 New cases on 12 Feb 2022 Total cases for 12 Feb 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,101 0 342,101 85 342,186 9.4 Free State 198,751 0 198,751 127 198,878 5.5 Gauteng 1,179,120 0 1,179,120 942 1,180,062 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 646,931 0 646,931 349 647,280 17.8 Limpopo 153,280 0 153,280 141 153,421 4.2 Mpumalanga 188,353 0 188,353 233 188,586 5.2 North West 188,326 0 188,326 141 188,467 5.2 Northern Cape 107,682 -1 107,681 53 107,734 3.0 Western Cape 633,129 1 633,130 418 633,548 17.4 Total 3,637,673 0 3,637,673 2,489 3,640,162 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.6%, which is lower than yesterday (8.7%). The 7-day average is 8.3% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.5%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 43 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 227,988 39,009 2,045 Public 407 274,504 61,742 2,111 TOTAL 666 502,492 100,751 4,156

VACCINE UPDATE

