iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 2 489 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

7 seconds ago 2 min read

the institute reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,637,673. This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 134 deaths and of these, 9 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96,985 to date.

22,656,918 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,278,60454.2%18,96357.6%
Public10,378,31445.8%13,94042.4%
Total22,656,918100.0%32,903100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 11 Feb 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 11 Feb 2022New cases on 12 Feb 2022Total cases for 12 Feb 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape342,1010342,10185342,1869.4
Free State198,7510198,751127198,8785.5
Gauteng1,179,12001,179,1209421,180,06232.4
KwaZulu-Natal646,9310646,931349647,28017.8
Limpopo153,2800153,280141153,4214.2
Mpumalanga188,3530188,353233188,5865.2
North West188,3260188,326141188,4675.2
Northern Cape107,682-1107,68153107,7343.0
Western Cape633,1291633,130418633,54817.4
Total3,637,67303,637,6732,4893,640,162100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.6%, which is lower than yesterday (8.7%). The 7-day average is 8.3% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.5%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 43 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259227,98839,0092,045
Public407274,50461,7422,111
TOTAL666502,492100,7514,156

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NICD Reports 2 862 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

End In Sight For National State Of Disaster, Ramaphosa Talks Tough On Corruption

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Delivers State Of The Nation Address

2 days ago
1 min read

Social Relief Grant Extended To March 2023

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 169 New COVID-19 Cases On SA

2 days ago
Eskom's Medupi power station.
1 min read

SA’s Energy Crisis Expected To Feature Prominently In Sona

3 days ago
1 min read

Business Expecting Clarity From Ramaphosa

3 days ago
1 min read

Hospitality Sector Calls For End To National State Of Disaster

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 628 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Nxesi Announces New Minimum Wage For SA

4 days ago
1 min read

State Opposing Bail In R1.9m SAPS PPE Fraud

4 days ago
1 min read

Calls For The Removal Of Mpofu From JSC

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 2 489 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

7 seconds ago
2 min read

Everton’s Lampard Hails Van de Beek Impact In Leeds Win

3 mins ago
2 min read

Man City Penalty Decision Was ‘Pathetic’- Norwich’s Smith

5 mins ago
3 min read

Ronaldo Running Out Of Lives As Effect On Manchester United Games Dwindles

15 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer