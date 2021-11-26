NICD Reports 2 465 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,465 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,952,500. This increase represents a 6.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 114 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,771to date.

19,318,050 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,366,264 53.7% 19,770 51,9% Public 8,951,786 46.3% 18,305 48.1% Total 19,318,050 100.0% 38,075 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (79%), followed by North West accounting for 5%. Western Cape accounted for 4%; KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 24 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 24 Nov 2021 New cases on 25 Nov 2021 Total cases for 25 Nov 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 293,068 0 293,068 30 293,098 9.9 Free State 165,366 0 165,366 29 165,395 5.6 Gauteng 932,735 3 932,738 1,950 934,688 31.7 KwaZulu-Natal 517,881 0 517,881 68 517,949 17.5 Limpopo 123,201 0 123,201 75 123,276 4.2 Mpumalanga 153,445 0 153,445 55 153,500 5.2 North West 153,594 -3 153,591 132 153,723 5.2 Northern Cape 93,201 0 93,201 28 93,229 3.2 Western Cape 517,544 0 517,544 98 517,642 17.5 Total 2,950,035 0 2,950,035 2,465 2,952,500 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.5% which is higher than yesterday (3.6%).. The 7-day average is 3.4% today, which is higher than yesterday (2.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 98 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,926 37,354 1,231 Public 408 236,067 57,179 941 TOTAL 666 436,993 94,533 2,172

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose

Opting to gather in ventilated spaces

Avoid unnecessary gatherings

Keeping a social distance of one meter or more

Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water

For more information on COVID-19, click here.

