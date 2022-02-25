iAfrica

NICD Reports 2 411 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reported 2,411 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,667,560. This increase represents a 7.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 40 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,018 to date.

22,994,945 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,477,92754.3%19,01561.7%
Public10,517,01845.7%11,80338.3%
Total22,994,945100.0%30,818100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8% and Free State accounted for 6%. Northern Cape accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and North West accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 February 2022New cases on 24 February 2022Total cases for 24 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape343,1150343,11585343,2009.4
Free State200,1990200,199133200,3325.5
Gauteng1,189,54601,189,5468741,190,42032.5
KwaZulu-Natal650,5620650,562427650,98917.7
Limpopo154,3620154,36269154,4314.2
Mpumalanga190,6440190,644185190,8295.2
North West190,4710190,471115190,5865.2
Northern Cape108,1540108,15443108,1973.0
Western Cape638,0960638,096480638,57617.4
Total3,665,14903,665,1492,4113,667,560100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.8%, which is lower than yesterday (8.7%). The 7-day average is 7.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.9%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 82 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259229,20239,1001,491
Public407276,43361,8961,584
TOTAL666505,635100,9963,075


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

