NICD Reports 2 411 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reported 2,411 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,667,560. This increase represents a 7.8% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 40 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,018 to date.
22,994,945 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,477,927
|54.3%
|19,015
|61.7%
|Public
|10,517,018
|45.7%
|11,803
|38.3%
|Total
|22,994,945
|100.0%
|30,818
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8% and Free State accounted for 6%. Northern Cape accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and North West accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 23 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 23 February 2022
|New cases on 24 February 2022
|Total cases for 24 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343,115
|0
|343,115
|85
|343,200
|9.4
|Free State
|200,199
|0
|200,199
|133
|200,332
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,189,546
|0
|1,189,546
|874
|1,190,420
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|650,562
|0
|650,562
|427
|650,989
|17.7
|Limpopo
|154,362
|0
|154,362
|69
|154,431
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|190,644
|0
|190,644
|185
|190,829
|5.2
|North West
|190,471
|0
|190,471
|115
|190,586
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,154
|0
|108,154
|43
|108,197
|3.0
|Western Cape
|638,096
|0
|638,096
|480
|638,576
|17.4
|Total
|3,665,149
|0
|3,665,149
|2,411
|3,667,560
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.8%, which is lower than yesterday (8.7%). The 7-day average is 7.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.9%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 82 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|229,202
|39,100
|1,491
|Public
|407
|276,433
|61,896
|1,584
|TOTAL
|666
|505,635
|100,996
|3,075
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
