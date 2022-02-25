NICD Reports 2 411 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reported 2,411 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,667,560. This increase represents a 7.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 40 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,018 to date.

22,994,945 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,477,927 54.3% 19,015 61.7% Public 10,517,018 45.7% 11,803 38.3% Total 22,994,945 100.0% 30,818 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8% and Free State accounted for 6%. Northern Cape accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and North West accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 February 2022 New cases on 24 February 2022 Total cases for 24 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343,115 0 343,115 85 343,200 9.4 Free State 200,199 0 200,199 133 200,332 5.5 Gauteng 1,189,546 0 1,189,546 874 1,190,420 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 650,562 0 650,562 427 650,989 17.7 Limpopo 154,362 0 154,362 69 154,431 4.2 Mpumalanga 190,644 0 190,644 185 190,829 5.2 North West 190,471 0 190,471 115 190,586 5.2 Northern Cape 108,154 0 108,154 43 108,197 3.0 Western Cape 638,096 0 638,096 480 638,576 17.4 Total 3,665,149 0 3,665,149 2,411 3,667,560 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.8%, which is lower than yesterday (8.7%). The 7-day average is 7.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.9%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 82 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 229,202 39,100 1,491 Public 407 276,433 61,896 1,584 TOTAL 666 505,635 100,996 3,075



VACCINE UPDATE

