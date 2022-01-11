NICD Reports 2 409 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,409 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3, 528, 463. This increase represents a 14% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 77COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,530 to date.
21,570,563 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,649,445
|54.0%
|12,585
|73.2%
|Public
|9,921,118
|46.0%
|4,612
|26.8%
|Total
|21,570,563
|100.0%
|17,197
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape & Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; North West & Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases respectively.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 09 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 09 January 2022
|New cases on 10 January 2022
|Total cases for 10 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|335,189
|0
|335,189
|105
|335,294
|9.5
|Free State
|192,754
|0
|192,754
|112
|192,866
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,148,061
|0
|1,148,061
|828
|1,148,889
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|629,101
|0
|629,101
|497
|629,598
|17.8
|Limpopo
|143,848
|-1
|143,847
|60
|143,907
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|179,484
|0
|179,484
|100
|179,584
|5.1
|North West
|181,611
|1
|181,612
|73
|181,685
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|104,505
|0
|104,505
|76
|104,581
|3.0
|Western Cape
|611,501
|0
|611,501
|558
|612,059
|17.3
|Total
|3,526,054
|0
|3,526,054
|2,409
|3,528,463
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 14.0% which is lower than yesterday (17.6%). The 7-day average is 19.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (19.8%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 177 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|220,559
|38,355
|3,329
|Public
|407
|263,010
|59,888
|5,454
|TOTAL
|666
|483,569
|98,243
|8,783
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
