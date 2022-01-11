NICD Reports 2 409 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,409 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3, 528, 463. This increase represents a 14% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 77COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,530 to date.

21,570,563 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,649,445 54.0% 12,585 73.2% Public 9,921,118 46.0% 4,612 26.8% Total 21,570,563 100.0% 17,197 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape & Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; North West & Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases respectively.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 09 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 09 January 2022 New cases on 10 January 2022 Total cases for 10 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 335,189 0 335,189 105 335,294 9.5 Free State 192,754 0 192,754 112 192,866 5.5 Gauteng 1,148,061 0 1,148,061 828 1,148,889 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 629,101 0 629,101 497 629,598 17.8 Limpopo 143,848 -1 143,847 60 143,907 4.1 Mpumalanga 179,484 0 179,484 100 179,584 5.1 North West 181,611 1 181,612 73 181,685 5.1 Northern Cape 104,505 0 104,505 76 104,581 3.0 Western Cape 611,501 0 611,501 558 612,059 17.3 Total 3,526,054 0 3,526,054 2,409 3,528,463 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 14.0% which is lower than yesterday (17.6%). The 7-day average is 19.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (19.8%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 177 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 220,559 38,355 3,329 Public 407 263,010 59,888 5,454 TOTAL 666 483,569 98,243 8,783

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

