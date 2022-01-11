iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 2 409 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

AP via VOANews

15 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 2,409 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3, 528, 463. This increase represents a 14% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 77COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,530 to date.

21,570,563 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,649,44554.0%12,58573.2%
Public9,921,11846.0%4,61226.8%
Total21,570,563100.0%17,197100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (23%).  Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape & Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; North West & Northern Cape  each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases respectively.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 09 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 09  January 2022New cases on 10 January 2022Total cases for 10 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape335,1890335,189105335,2949.5
Free State192,7540192,754112192,8665.5
Gauteng1,148,06101,148,0618281,148,88932.6
KwaZulu-Natal629,1010629,101497629,59817.8
Limpopo143,848-1143,84760143,9074.1
Mpumalanga179,4840179,484100179,5845.1
North West181,6111181,61273181,6855.1
Northern Cape104,5050104,50576104,5813.0
Western Cape611,5010611,501558612,05917.3
Total3,526,05403,526,0542,4093,528,463100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 14.0% which is lower than yesterday (17.6%). The 7-day average is 19.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (19.8%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 177 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259220,55938,3553,329
Public407263,01059,8885,454
TOTAL666483,56998,2438,783

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Teachers Hope To See More Pupils Back In Class

15 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africans Shouldn’t Be Too Concerned About New ‘Deltacron’ COVID-19 Variant – Karim

3 mins ago
1 min read

Zandile Mafe Charged With Terrorism

10 mins ago
1 min read

Basic Education Department Ready To Welcome Teachers and Pupils Back

1 day ago
1 min read

Nehawu Tells Members Not To Report To Work At Parliament

1 day ago
2 min read

Moti Brothers’ Kidnapping Investigation Thrown A Curve Ball

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 759 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 9 260 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Minister Ntshavheni To Engage Telkom On Court Action

4 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Fire, July Riots ‘Not Unconnected’ – Nzimande

4 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Considering Alternative Venues For SONA, Budget

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Teachers Hope To See More Pupils Back In Class

15 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africans Shouldn’t Be Too Concerned About New ‘Deltacron’ COVID-19 Variant – Karim

3 mins ago
1 min read

Zandile Mafe Charged With Terrorism

10 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 409 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

15 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer