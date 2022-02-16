iAfrica

NICD Reports 2 364 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The institute reports 2,364 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,645,269. This increase represents a 7.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 181 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,431 to date.

22,723,984 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,322,33354.2%18,97061.7%
Public10,401,65145.8%11,76138.3%
Total22,723,984100.0%30,731100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (42%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 14 Feb 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 14 Feb 2022New cases on 15 Feb 2022Total cases for 15 Feb 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape342,2760342,276101342,3779.4
Free State199,0030199,003131199,1345.5
Gauteng1,181,11701,181,1179831,182,10032.4
KwaZulu-Natal647,6560647,656326647,98217.8
Limpopo153,529-4153,525106153,6314.2
Mpumalanga188,8423188,845177189,0225.2
North West188,6202188,622123188,7455.2
Northern Cape107,778-2107,77643107,8193.0
Western Cape634,0841634,085374634,45917.4
Total3,642,90503,642,9052,3643,645,269100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.7%, which is higher than yesterday (6.9%). The 7-day average is 8.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.2%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 110 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259228,23739,0361,880
Public407274,92361,8161,922
TOTAL666503,250100,8523,802

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

