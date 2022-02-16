NICD Reports 2 364 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,364 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,645,269. This increase represents a 7.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 181 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,431 to date.

22,723,984 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,322,333 54.2% 18,970 61.7% Public 10,401,651 45.8% 11,761 38.3% Total 22,723,984 100.0% 30,731 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (42%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 14 Feb 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 14 Feb 2022 New cases on 15 Feb 2022 Total cases for 15 Feb 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,276 0 342,276 101 342,377 9.4 Free State 199,003 0 199,003 131 199,134 5.5 Gauteng 1,181,117 0 1,181,117 983 1,182,100 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 647,656 0 647,656 326 647,982 17.8 Limpopo 153,529 -4 153,525 106 153,631 4.2 Mpumalanga 188,842 3 188,845 177 189,022 5.2 North West 188,620 2 188,622 123 188,745 5.2 Northern Cape 107,778 -2 107,776 43 107,819 3.0 Western Cape 634,084 1 634,085 374 634,459 17.4 Total 3,642,905 0 3,642,905 2,364 3,645,269 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.7%, which is higher than yesterday (6.9%). The 7-day average is 8.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.2%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 110 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228,237 39,036 1,880 Public 407 274,923 61,816 1,922 TOTAL 666 503,250 100,852 3,802

VACCINE UPDATE

