NICD Reports 2 364 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,364 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,645,269. This increase represents a 7.7% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 181 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,431 to date.
22,723,984 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,322,333
|54.2%
|18,970
|61.7%
|Public
|10,401,651
|45.8%
|11,761
|38.3%
|Total
|22,723,984
|100.0%
|30,731
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (42%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 14 Feb 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 14 Feb 2022
|New cases on 15 Feb 2022
|Total cases for 15 Feb 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|342,276
|0
|342,276
|101
|342,377
|9.4
|Free State
|199,003
|0
|199,003
|131
|199,134
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,181,117
|0
|1,181,117
|983
|1,182,100
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|647,656
|0
|647,656
|326
|647,982
|17.8
|Limpopo
|153,529
|-4
|153,525
|106
|153,631
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|188,842
|3
|188,845
|177
|189,022
|5.2
|North West
|188,620
|2
|188,622
|123
|188,745
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|107,778
|-2
|107,776
|43
|107,819
|3.0
|Western Cape
|634,084
|1
|634,085
|374
|634,459
|17.4
|Total
|3,642,905
|0
|3,642,905
|2,364
|3,645,269
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.7%, which is higher than yesterday (6.9%). The 7-day average is 8.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.2%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 110 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|228,237
|39,036
|1,880
|Public
|407
|274,923
|61,816
|1,922
|TOTAL
|666
|503,250
|100,852
|3,802
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
