iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

FILE - A nurse prepares to administer a vaccination against COVID-19, at a district health center in the low-income Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 20, 2022.

2 hours ago 2 min read

the institute reports 2,334 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,662,032. This increase represents a 7.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 64 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,868 to date

22,928,257 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,439,14454.3%17,63155.5%
Public10,489,11345.7%14,14344.5%
Total22,928,257100.0%31,774100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal and Western Cape, each accounting for 15% respectively. North West accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 5% respectively. Limpopo accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 21 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 21 February 2022New cases on 22 February 2022Total cases for 22 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape342,8990342,899109343,0089.4
Free State199,9270199,927127200,0545.5
Gauteng1,187,53801,187,5389061,188,44432.5
KwaZulu-Natal649,7560649,756359650,11517.8
Limpopo154,1810154,18181154,2624.2
Mpumalanga190,1980190,198174190,3725.2
North West190,0470190,047189190,2365.2
Northern Cape108,0760108,07636108,1123.0
Western Cape637,0760637,076353637,42917.4
Total3,659,69803,659,6982,3343,662,032100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.3%, which is lower than yesterday (7.4%). The 7-day average is 8.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 73 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259228,95939,0931,466
Public407276,07861,9541,675
TOTAL666505,037101,0473,141

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery

2 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

2 hours ago
1 min read

Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny

2 hours ago
1 min read

EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

1 day ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Nine Killed In Foiled Heist

1 day ago
1 min read

It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Magashule Returns To Dock

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reduces Intervals Between COVID Vaccine Shots

2 days ago
1 min read

Godongwana Urged Not To Raise Excise Tax On Alcohol

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery

2 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

2 hours ago
1 min read

Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer