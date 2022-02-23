NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 2,334 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,662,032. This increase represents a 7.3% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 64 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,868 to date
22,928,257 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,439,144
|54.3%
|17,631
|55.5%
|Public
|10,489,113
|45.7%
|14,143
|44.5%
|Total
|22,928,257
|100.0%
|31,774
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal and Western Cape, each accounting for 15% respectively. North West accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 5% respectively. Limpopo accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 21 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 21 February 2022
|New cases on 22 February 2022
|Total cases for 22 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|342,899
|0
|342,899
|109
|343,008
|9.4
|Free State
|199,927
|0
|199,927
|127
|200,054
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,187,538
|0
|1,187,538
|906
|1,188,444
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|649,756
|0
|649,756
|359
|650,115
|17.8
|Limpopo
|154,181
|0
|154,181
|81
|154,262
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|190,198
|0
|190,198
|174
|190,372
|5.2
|North West
|190,047
|0
|190,047
|189
|190,236
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,076
|0
|108,076
|36
|108,112
|3.0
|Western Cape
|637,076
|0
|637,076
|353
|637,429
|17.4
|Total
|3,659,698
|0
|3,659,698
|2,334
|3,662,032
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.3%, which is lower than yesterday (7.4%). The 7-day average is 8.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.1%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 73 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|228,959
|39,093
|1,466
|Public
|407
|276,078
|61,954
|1,675
|TOTAL
|666
|505,037
|101,047
|3,141
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery
Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process
Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny
EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech
Nine Killed In Foiled Heist
It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule
NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Magashule Returns To Dock
SA Reduces Intervals Between COVID Vaccine Shots
Godongwana Urged Not To Raise Excise Tax On Alcohol
NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA