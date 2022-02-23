NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 2,334 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,662,032. This increase represents a 7.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 64 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,868 to date

22,928,257 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,439,144 54.3% 17,631 55.5% Public 10,489,113 45.7% 14,143 44.5% Total 22,928,257 100.0% 31,774 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal and Western Cape, each accounting for 15% respectively. North West accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 5% respectively. Limpopo accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 February 2022 New cases on 22 February 2022 Total cases for 22 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,899 0 342,899 109 343,008 9.4 Free State 199,927 0 199,927 127 200,054 5.5 Gauteng 1,187,538 0 1,187,538 906 1,188,444 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 649,756 0 649,756 359 650,115 17.8 Limpopo 154,181 0 154,181 81 154,262 4.2 Mpumalanga 190,198 0 190,198 174 190,372 5.2 North West 190,047 0 190,047 189 190,236 5.2 Northern Cape 108,076 0 108,076 36 108,112 3.0 Western Cape 637,076 0 637,076 353 637,429 17.4 Total 3,659,698 0 3,659,698 2,334 3,662,032 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.3%, which is lower than yesterday (7.4%). The 7-day average is 8.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.1%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 73 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228,959 39,093 1,466 Public 407 276,078 61,954 1,675 TOTAL 666 505,037 101,047 3,141

VACCINE UPDATE

