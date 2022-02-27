The NICD reports 2,320 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,671,991. This increase represents a 7.0% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 46 deaths, and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,191 to date.

23 053 022 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,510,695 54.3% 16,551 50.1% Public 10,542,327 45.7% 16,470 49.9% Total 23,053,022 100.0% 33,021 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; North West accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape & Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 25 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 25 February 2022 New cases on 26 February 2022 Total cases for 26 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343269 0 343269 77 343346 9.4 Free State 200441 0 200441 129 200570 5.5 Gauteng 1191198 0 1191198 857 1192055 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 651338 0 651338 341 651679 17.7 Limpopo 154479 0 154479 71 154550 4.2 Mpumalanga 190955 0 190955 172 191127 5.2 North West 190668 0 190668 182 190850 5.2 Northern Cape 108233 0 108233 33 108266 2.9 Western Cape 639090 0 639090 458 639548 17.4 Total 3669671 0 3669671 2320 3671991 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.0%, which is lower than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is 7.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

