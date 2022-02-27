The NICD reports 2,320 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,671,991. This increase represents a 7.0% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 46 deaths, and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,191 to date.
23 053 022 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,510,695
|54.3%
|16,551
|50.1%
|Public
|10,542,327
|45.7%
|16,470
|49.9%
|Total
|23,053,022
|100.0%
|33,021
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; North West accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape & Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 25 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 25 February 2022
|New cases on 26 February 2022
|Total cases for 26 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343269
|0
|343269
|77
|343346
|9.4
|Free State
|200441
|0
|200441
|129
|200570
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1191198
|0
|1191198
|857
|1192055
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|651338
|0
|651338
|341
|651679
|17.7
|Limpopo
|154479
|0
|154479
|71
|154550
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|190955
|0
|190955
|172
|191127
|5.2
|North West
|190668
|0
|190668
|182
|190850
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108233
|0
|108233
|33
|108266
|2.9
|Western Cape
|639090
|0
|639090
|458
|639548
|17.4
|Total
|3669671
|0
|3669671
|2320
|3671991
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.0%, which is lower than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is 7.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
More Stories
Fuel Price Increase Set For Wednesday
SA Reports 2 111 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Tells Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine ‘immediately’
Institutions Should Be Guided By Constitution – Nzimande
Amendments Meant To Help SA Exit State Of Disaster – Phaahla
NICD Reports 2 411 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SA’s Census Extended As Stats SA Struggles With Logistics
Phaahla Welcomes Health Department’s Allocation
Godongwana’s Budget Hailed For Balanced Approach
NICD Reports 3 118 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery
Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process