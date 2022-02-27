iAfrica

NICD Reports 2 320 New COVID-19 Cases

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The NICD reports 2,320 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,671,991. This increase represents a 7.0% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 46 deaths, and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,191 to date.

23 053 022 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,510,69554.3%16,55150.1%
Public10,542,32745.7%16,47049.9%
Total23,053,022100.0%33,021100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; North West accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape & Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.  The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 25 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 25 February 2022New cases on 26 February 2022Total cases for 26 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3432690343269773433469.4
Free State20044102004411292005705.5
Gauteng119119801191198857119205532.5
KwaZulu-Natal651338065133834165167917.7
Limpopo1544790154479711545504.2
Mpumalanga19095501909551721911275.2
North West19066801906681821908505.2
Northern Cape1082330108233331082662.9
Western Cape639090063909045863954817.4
Total36696710366967123203671991100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.0%, which is lower than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is 7.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

