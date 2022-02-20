NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,267 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,657,091. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 319 deaths and of these, 9 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,617 to date.
22,860,591 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,397,760
|54.2%
|16,655
|54.8%
|Public
|10,462,831
|45.8%
|13,764
|45.2%
|Total
|22,860,591
|100.0%
|30,419
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; North West and Free State each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 18 Feb 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 18 Feb 2022
|New cases on 19 Feb 2022
|Total cases for 19 Feb 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|342,739
|0
|342,739
|85
|342,824
|9.4
|Free State
|199,670
|0
|199,670
|130
|199,800
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,185,670
|0
|1,185,670
|847
|1,186,517
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|649,208
|0
|649,208
|271
|649,479
|17.8
|Limpopo
|154,033
|0
|154,033
|85
|154,118
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|189,784
|0
|189,784
|230
|190,014
|5.2
|North West
|189,572
|0
|189,572
|140
|189,712
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|107,992
|0
|107,992
|36
|108,028
|3.0
|Western Cape
|636,156
|0
|636,156
|443
|636,599
|17.4
|Total
|3,654,824
|0
|3,654,824
|2,267
|3,657,091
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.5%, which is lower than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is 8.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.2%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 36hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|228,688
|39,073
|1,563
|Public
|407
|275,628
|61,908
|1,760
|TOTAL
|666
|504,316
|100,981
|3,323
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
