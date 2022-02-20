NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,267 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,657,091. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 319 deaths and of these, 9 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,617 to date.

22,860,591 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,397,760 54.2% 16,655 54.8% Public 10,462,831 45.8% 13,764 45.2% Total 22,860,591 100.0% 30,419 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; North West and Free State each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 18 Feb 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 18 Feb 2022 New cases on 19 Feb 2022 Total cases for 19 Feb 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,739 0 342,739 85 342,824 9.4 Free State 199,670 0 199,670 130 199,800 5.5 Gauteng 1,185,670 0 1,185,670 847 1,186,517 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 649,208 0 649,208 271 649,479 17.8 Limpopo 154,033 0 154,033 85 154,118 4.2 Mpumalanga 189,784 0 189,784 230 190,014 5.2 North West 189,572 0 189,572 140 189,712 5.2 Northern Cape 107,992 0 107,992 36 108,028 3.0 Western Cape 636,156 0 636,156 443 636,599 17.4 Total 3,654,824 0 3,654,824 2,267 3,657,091 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.5%, which is lower than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is 8.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.2%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 36hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228,688 39,073 1,563 Public 407 275,628 61,908 1,760 TOTAL 666 504,316 100,981 3,323

VACCINE UPDATE

