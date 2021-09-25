The NICD reports 2,261 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,894,342. This increase represents a 6.4% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 312 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,967 to date. 17,528,759 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,459,499
|54.0%
|16,003
|45.3%
|PUBLIC
|8,069,260
|46.0%
|19,313
|54.7%
|Total
|17,528,759
|35,316
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (21%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Free State accounted for 13%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 23 September 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 23 September 2021
|New cases on 24 September 2021
|Total cases for 24 September 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|289,091
|0
|289,091
|259
|289,350
|10.0
|Free State
|160,162
|1
|160,163
|290
|160,453
|5.5
|Gauteng
|915,087
|2
|915,089
|237
|915,326
|31.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|509,229
|0
|509,229
|486
|509,715
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121,698
|1
|121,699
|30
|121,729
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|150,405
|0
|150,405
|97
|150,502
|5.2
|North West
|148,903
|-3
|148,900
|127
|149,027
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|89,662
|-3
|89,659
|279
|89,938
|3.1
|Western Cape
|507,844
|2
|507,846
|456
|508,302
|17.6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,892,081
|0
|2,892,081
|2,261
|2,894,342
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 2 261) is lower than yesterday (n= 2 783) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 468). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 89 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|198,191
|36,432
|3,705
|Public
|409
|229,043
|55,790
|3,576
|TOTAL
|667
|427,234
|92,222
|7,281
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
More Stories
Zulu King Vows To Protect Shaka’s Legacy
Zuma Back At Nkandla – Reports
Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research
SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List
I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason
NICD Reports 2 783 New COVID-19 Cases
SAA To Resume Flights On Thursday
Karpowership Licenses Above Board – Nersa
Missing Jab Target Will ‘Widen Economic Gap’ – Ramaphosa
SA Reports 2 967 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Regulator Approves Controversial Floating Power Plants
Experts Warn Of Public Health Disaster In Durban