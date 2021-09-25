The NICD reports 2,261 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,894,342. This increase represents a 6.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 312 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,967 to date. 17,528,759 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,459,499 54.0% 16,003 45.3% PUBLIC 8,069,260 46.0% 19,313 54.7% Total 17,528,759 35,316

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (21%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Free State accounted for 13%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 September 2021 New cases on 24 September 2021 Total cases for 24 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 289,091 0 289,091 259 289,350 10.0 Free State 160,162 1 160,163 290 160,453 5.5 Gauteng 915,087 2 915,089 237 915,326 31.6 KwaZulu-Natal 509,229 0 509,229 486 509,715 17.6 Limpopo 121,698 1 121,699 30 121,729 4.2 Mpumalanga 150,405 0 150,405 97 150,502 5.2 North West 148,903 -3 148,900 127 149,027 5.1 Northern Cape 89,662 -3 89,659 279 89,938 3.1 Western Cape 507,844 2 507,846 456 508,302 17.6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,892,081 0 2,892,081 2,261 2,894,342 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 2 261) is lower than yesterday (n= 2 783) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 468). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 89 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 198,191 36,432 3,705 Public 409 229,043 55,790 3,576 TOTAL 667 427,234 92,222 7,281

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

