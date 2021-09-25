iAfrica

NICD Reports 2 261 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

11 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 2,261 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,894,342. This increase represents a 6.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 312 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,967 to date. 17,528,759 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,459,49954.0%16,00345.3%
PUBLIC8,069,26046.0%19,31354.7%
Total17,528,75935,316

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (21%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Free State accounted for 13%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 September 2021New cases on 24 September 2021Total cases for 24 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape289,0910289,091259289,35010.0
Free State160,1621160,163290160,4535.5
Gauteng915,0872915,089237915,32631.6
KwaZulu-Natal509,2290509,229486509,71517.6
Limpopo121,6981121,69930121,7294.2
Mpumalanga150,4050150,40597150,5025.2
North West148,903-3148,900127149,0275.1
Northern Cape89,662-389,65927989,9383.1
Western Cape507,8442507,846456508,30217.6
Unknown000000.0
Total2,892,08102,892,0812,2612,894,342100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 2 261) is lower than yesterday (n= 2 783) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 468). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 89 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258198,19136,4323,705
Public409229,04355,7903,576
TOTAL667427,23492,2227,281

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

