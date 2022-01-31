iAfrica

NICD Reports 2 226 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 2,226 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,603,856. This increase represents a 9.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 117 deaths and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,022 to date.

22,251,589 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,037,27954.1%16,20069.4%
Public10,214,31045.9%7,14730.6%
Total22,251,589100.0%23,347100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Kwa-Zulu Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 13% respectively; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 29 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 29 January 2022New cases on 30 January 2022Total cases for 30 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape340,7670340,76799340,8669,5
Free State196,560-9196,551128196,6795,5
Gauteng1,166,95081,166,9587561,167,71432,4
KwaZulu-Natal642,2180642,218256642,47417,8
Limpopo150,3750150,375157150,5324,2
Mpumalanga184,5740184,574276184,8505,1
North West185,7770185,777147185,9245,2
Northern Cape106,9041106,90556106,9613,0
Western Cape627,5050627,505351627,85617,4
Total3,601,63003,601,6302,2263,603,856100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.5%, which is lower than yesterday (10.1%). The 7-day average is 9.7% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.6%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259225,14538,8342,456
Public407271,63161,3203,027
TOTAL666496,776100,1545,483

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

