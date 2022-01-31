NICD Reports 2 226 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 2,226 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,603,856. This increase represents a 9.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 117 deaths and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,022 to date.

22,251,589 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,037,279 54.1% 16,200 69.4% Public 10,214,310 45.9% 7,147 30.6% Total 22,251,589 100.0% 23,347 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Kwa-Zulu Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 13% respectively; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 29 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 29 January 2022 New cases on 30 January 2022 Total cases for 30 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 340,767 0 340,767 99 340,866 9,5 Free State 196,560 -9 196,551 128 196,679 5,5 Gauteng 1,166,950 8 1,166,958 756 1,167,714 32,4 KwaZulu-Natal 642,218 0 642,218 256 642,474 17,8 Limpopo 150,375 0 150,375 157 150,532 4,2 Mpumalanga 184,574 0 184,574 276 184,850 5,1 North West 185,777 0 185,777 147 185,924 5,2 Northern Cape 106,904 1 106,905 56 106,961 3,0 Western Cape 627,505 0 627,505 351 627,856 17,4 Total 3,601,630 0 3,601,630 2,226 3,603,856 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.5%, which is lower than yesterday (10.1%). The 7-day average is 9.7% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.6%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 225,145 38,834 2,456 Public 407 271,631 61,320 3,027 TOTAL 666 496,776 100,154 5,483

VACCINE UPDATE

