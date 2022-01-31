NICD Reports 2 226 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 2,226 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,603,856. This increase represents a 9.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 117 deaths and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,022 to date.
22,251,589 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,037,279
|54.1%
|16,200
|69.4%
|Public
|10,214,310
|45.9%
|7,147
|30.6%
|Total
|22,251,589
|100.0%
|23,347
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Kwa-Zulu Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 13% respectively; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 29 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 29 January 2022
|New cases on 30 January 2022
|Total cases for 30 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|340,767
|0
|340,767
|99
|340,866
|9,5
|Free State
|196,560
|-9
|196,551
|128
|196,679
|5,5
|Gauteng
|1,166,950
|8
|1,166,958
|756
|1,167,714
|32,4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|642,218
|0
|642,218
|256
|642,474
|17,8
|Limpopo
|150,375
|0
|150,375
|157
|150,532
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|184,574
|0
|184,574
|276
|184,850
|5,1
|North West
|185,777
|0
|185,777
|147
|185,924
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|106,904
|1
|106,905
|56
|106,961
|3,0
|Western Cape
|627,505
|0
|627,505
|351
|627,856
|17,4
|Total
|3,601,630
|0
|3,601,630
|2,226
|3,603,856
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.5%, which is lower than yesterday (10.1%). The 7-day average is 9.7% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.6%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|225,145
|38,834
|2,456
|Public
|407
|271,631
|61,320
|3,027
|TOTAL
|666
|496,776
|100,154
|5,483
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
