NICD Reports 2 197 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,197 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,886,331. This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 160 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,376 to date. 17,410,204 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9 405 141
|54%
|18 288
|51%
|PUBLIC
|8 005 063
|46%
|17 531
|49%
|Total
|17 410 204
|35 819
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 14%; Gauteng Province accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 20 Sept 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 20 Sept 2021
|New cases on 21 Sept 2021
|Total cases for 21 Sept 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|288,001
|1
|288,002
|329
|288,331
|10,0
|Free State
|159,228
|6
|159,234
|297
|159,531
|5,5
|Gauteng
|914,196
|3
|914,199
|256
|914,455
|31,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|507,310
|12
|507,322
|594
|507,916
|17,6
|Limpopo
|121,580
|1
|121,581
|28
|121,609
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|149,948
|5
|149,953
|122
|150,075
|5,2
|North West
|148,548
|-34
|148,514
|83
|148,597
|5,1
|Northern Cape
|88,961
|0
|88,961
|122
|89,083
|3,1
|Western Cape
|506,362
|6
|506,368
|366
|506,734
|17,6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0,0
|Total
|2,884,134
|0
|2,884,134
|2,197
|2,886,331
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 2 197) is higher than yesterday (n= 1 504) but lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 3 114). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 175 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|197,738
|36,321
|3,929
|Public
|409
|228,217
|55,535
|4,221
|TOTAL
|664
|425,955
|91,856
|8,150
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
