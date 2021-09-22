NICD Reports 2 197 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,197 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,886,331. This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 160 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,376 to date. 17,410,204 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9 405 141 54% 18 288 51% PUBLIC 8 005 063 46% 17 531 49% Total 17 410 204 35 819

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 14%; Gauteng Province accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 Sept 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 Sept 2021 New cases on 21 Sept 2021 Total cases for 21 Sept 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 288,001 1 288,002 329 288,331 10,0 Free State 159,228 6 159,234 297 159,531 5,5 Gauteng 914,196 3 914,199 256 914,455 31,7 KwaZulu-Natal 507,310 12 507,322 594 507,916 17,6 Limpopo 121,580 1 121,581 28 121,609 4,2 Mpumalanga 149,948 5 149,953 122 150,075 5,2 North West 148,548 -34 148,514 83 148,597 5,1 Northern Cape 88,961 0 88,961 122 89,083 3,1 Western Cape 506,362 6 506,368 366 506,734 17,6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2,884,134 0 2,884,134 2,197 2,886,331 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 2 197) is higher than yesterday (n= 1 504) but lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 3 114). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 175 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 197,738 36,321 3,929 Public 409 228,217 55,535 4,221 TOTAL 664 425,955 91,856 8,150

VACCINE UPDATE

