NICD Reports 2 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,106 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,900,994. This increase represents a 4.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,525 to date. 17,649,727 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,519,824
|54%
|21,578
|47%
|PUBLIC
|8,129,903
|46%
|24,236
|53%
|Total
|17,649,727
|45,814
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (18%), Gauteng Province accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Free State accounted for 10% each; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 28 September 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 28 September 2021
|New cases on 29 September 2021
|Total cases for 29 September 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|289,986
|0
|289,986
|221
|290,207
|10.0
|Free State
|160,934
|0
|160,934
|208
|161,142
|5.6
|Gauteng
|915,906
|-2
|915,904
|232
|916,136
|31.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|510,835
|0
|510,835
|626
|511,461
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121,785
|0
|121,785
|21
|121,806
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|150,726
|0
|150,726
|95
|150,821
|5.2
|North West
|149,285
|2
|149,287
|126
|149,413
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|90,382
|0
|90,382
|188
|90,570
|3.1
|Western Cape
|509,049
|0
|509,049
|389
|509,438
|17.6
|Total
|2 898 888
|0
|2,898,888
|2,106
|2,900,994
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 2 106) is higher than yesterday (n= 1 367) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 1 671).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 143 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|198,801
|36,586
|3,573
|Public
|409
|230,377
|56,146
|3,140
|TOTAL
|667
|429,178
|92,732
|6,713
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
