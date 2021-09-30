NICD Reports 2 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,106 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,900,994. This increase represents a 4.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,525 to date. 17,649,727 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,519,824 54% 21,578 47% PUBLIC 8,129,903 46% 24,236 53% Total 17,649,727 45,814



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (18%), Gauteng Province accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Free State accounted for 10% each; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 28 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 September 2021 New cases on 29 September 2021 Total cases for 29 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 289,986 0 289,986 221 290,207 10.0 Free State 160,934 0 160,934 208 161,142 5.6 Gauteng 915,906 -2 915,904 232 916,136 31.6 KwaZulu-Natal 510,835 0 510,835 626 511,461 17.6 Limpopo 121,785 0 121,785 21 121,806 4.2 Mpumalanga 150,726 0 150,726 95 150,821 5.2 North West 149,285 2 149,287 126 149,413 5.2 Northern Cape 90,382 0 90,382 188 90,570 3.1 Western Cape 509,049 0 509,049 389 509,438 17.6 Total 2 898 888 0 2,898,888 2,106 2,900,994 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 2 106) is higher than yesterday (n= 1 367) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 1 671).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 143 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 198,801 36,586 3,573 Public 409 230,377 56,146 3,140 TOTAL 667 429,178 92,732 6,713

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!