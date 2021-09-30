iAfrica

NICD Reports 2 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

12 seconds ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 2,106 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,900,994. This increase represents a 4.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,525 to date. 17,649,727 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,519,82454%21,57847%
PUBLIC8,129,90346%24,23653%
Total17,649,72745,814


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (18%), Gauteng Province accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Free State accounted for 10% each; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 28 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 28 September 2021New cases on 29 September 2021Total cases for 29 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape289,9860289,986221290,20710.0
Free State160,9340160,934208161,1425.6
Gauteng915,906-2915,904232916,13631.6
KwaZulu-Natal510,8350510,835626511,46117.6
Limpopo121,7850121,78521121,8064.2
Mpumalanga150,7260150,72695150,8215.2
North West149,2852149,287126149,4135.2
Northern Cape90,382090,38218890,5703.1
Western Cape509,0490509,049389509,43817.6
Total2 898 88802,898,8882,1062,900,994100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 2 106) is higher than yesterday (n= 1 367) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 1 671).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 143 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258198,80136,5863,573
Public409230,37756,1463,140
TOTAL667429,17892,7326,713

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

