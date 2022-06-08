NICD Reports 2 062 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 2,062 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 970 993 This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 47 deaths, and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,397 to date.

25 400 217 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,844,179 54.5% 10,716 45.7% Public 11,556,038 45.5% 12,747 54.3% Total 25,400,217 100.0% 23,463 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11% and Free State accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 5% each respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 06 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 06 June 2022 Incident infections for 07 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 07 June 2022 New cases on 07 June 2022 Total cases for 07 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 361,535 0 361,535 198 31 229 361,764 9,1 Free State 214,458 0 214,458 107 18 125 214,583 5,4 Gauteng 1,311,811 0 1,311,811 594 112 706 1,312,517 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 712,274 0 712,274 244 34 278 712,552 17,9 Limpopo 158,561 0 158,561 27 8 35 158,596 4,0 Mpumalanga 200,419 0 200,419 88 20 108 200,527 5,0 North West 200,415 0 200,415 85 17 102 200,517 5,0 Northern Cape 114,415 0 114,415 46 13 59 114,474 2,9 Western Cape 695,043 0 695,043 335 85 420 695,463 17,5 Total 3,968,931 0 3,968,931 1,724 338 2,062 3,970,993 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, and is higher than yesterday (7.2%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (10.0%). The proportions positive per province today are as follows:

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 247,079 40,329 1,052 Public 408 287,888 63,037 1,351 TOTAL 670 534,967 103,366 2,403

VACCINE UPDATE

