NICD Reports 2 062 New COVID-19 Cases

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The institute reports 2,062 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 970 993 This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 47 deaths, and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,397 to date.

25 400 217 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,844,17954.5%10,71645.7%
Public11,556,03845.5%12,74754.3%
Total25,400,217100.0%23,463100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11% and Free State accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 5% each respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 06 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 06 June 2022Incident infections for 07 June 2022Possible reinfections for 07 June 2022New cases on 07 June 2022Total cases for 07 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape361,5350361,53519831229361,7649,1
Free State214,4580214,45810718125214,5835,4
Gauteng1,311,81101,311,8115941127061,312,51733,1
KwaZulu-Natal712,2740712,27424434278712,55217,9
Limpopo158,5610158,56127835158,5964,0
Mpumalanga200,4190200,4198820108200,5275,0
North West200,4150200,4158517102200,5175,0
Northern Cape114,4150114,415461359114,4742,9
Western Cape695,0430695,04333585420695,46317,5
Total3,968,93103,968,9311,7243382,0623,970,993100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, and is higher than yesterday (7.2%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (10.0%). The proportions positive per province today are as follows:

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262247,07940,3291,052
Public408287,88863,0371,351
TOTAL670534,967103,3662,403

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

