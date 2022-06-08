NICD Reports 2 062 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 2,062 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 970 993 This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 47 deaths, and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,397 to date.
25 400 217 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,844,179
|54.5%
|10,716
|45.7%
|Public
|11,556,038
|45.5%
|12,747
|54.3%
|Total
|25,400,217
|100.0%
|23,463
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11% and Free State accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 5% each respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 06 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 06 June 2022
|Incident infections for 07 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 07 June 2022
|New cases on 07 June 2022
|Total cases for 07 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|361,535
|0
|361,535
|198
|31
|229
|361,764
|9,1
|Free State
|214,458
|0
|214,458
|107
|18
|125
|214,583
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,311,811
|0
|1,311,811
|594
|112
|706
|1,312,517
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|712,274
|0
|712,274
|244
|34
|278
|712,552
|17,9
|Limpopo
|158,561
|0
|158,561
|27
|8
|35
|158,596
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|200,419
|0
|200,419
|88
|20
|108
|200,527
|5,0
|North West
|200,415
|0
|200,415
|85
|17
|102
|200,517
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|114,415
|0
|114,415
|46
|13
|59
|114,474
|2,9
|Western Cape
|695,043
|0
|695,043
|335
|85
|420
|695,463
|17,5
|Total
|3,968,931
|0
|3,968,931
|1,724
|338
|2,062
|3,970,993
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, and is higher than yesterday (7.2%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (10.0%). The proportions positive per province today are as follows:
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|247,079
|40,329
|1,052
|Public
|408
|287,888
|63,037
|1,351
|TOTAL
|670
|534,967
|103,366
|2,403
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
