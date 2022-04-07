NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 2,032 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,727,208. This increase represents an 8.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,070 to date.

23,971,040 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,034,745 54.4% 13,166 55.5% Public 10,936,295 45.6% 10,565 44.5% Total 23,971,040 100.0% 23,731 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga, and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 05 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 05 April 2022 Incident infections for 06 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 06 April 2022 New cases on 06 April 2022 Total cases for 06 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,446 1 345,447 92 19 111 345,558 9.3 Free State 202,559 0 202,559 36 5 41 202,600 5.4 Gauteng 1,211,785 1 1,211,786 701 107 808 1,212,594 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 661,793 -3 661,790 425 59 484 662,274 17.8 Limpopo 155,904 0 155,904 28 1 29 155,933 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,435 0 193,435 39 5 44 193,479 5.2 North West 193,167 0 193,167 42 3 45 193,212 5.2 Northern Cape 108,969 0 108,969 22 0 22 108,991 2.9 Western Cape 652,119 0 652,119 374 74 448 652,567 17.5 Total 3,725,177 -1 3,725,176 1,759 273 2,032 3,727,208 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (8.6%), and is higher than yesterday (6.2%) .The 7-day average is (6.2%) today, and is higher than yesterday (5.9%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 40 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 233,733 39,423 1,071 Public 407 279,371 62,202 1,112 TOTAL 666 513,104 101,625 2,183

VACCINE UPDATE

