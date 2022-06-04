NICD Reports 2 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,028 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,965,422. This increase represents a 9.8% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 35 deaths and of these 10 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,285 to date. 25,334,835 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,810,444 54.5% 9,967 48.1% Public 11,524,391 45.5% 10,749 51.9% Total 25,334,835 100.0% 20,716 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 02 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 02 June 2022 Incident infections for 02 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 02 June 2022 New cases on 03 June 2022 Total cases for 03 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 361,038 0 361,038 187 33 220 361,258 9,1 Free State 214,139 0 214,139 94 13 107 214,246 5,4 Gauteng 1,310,019 0 1,310,019 525 89 614 1,310,633 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 711,514 0 711,514 225 34 259 711,773 17,9 Limpopo 158,457 0 158,457 36 14 50 158,507 4,0 Mpumalanga 200,161 0 200,161 82 13 95 200,256 5,1 North West 200,160 1 200,161 73 8 81 200,242 5,0 Northern Cape 114,187 -8 114,179 82 21 103 114,282 2,9 Western Cape 693,719 7 693,726 415 84 499 694,225 17,5 Total 3,963,394 0 3,963,394 1,719 309 2,028 3,965,422 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.8%, and is lower than yesterday (11.6%). The 7-day average is 10.8% today, and is lower than yesterday (11.4%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 246,764 40,288 1,205 Public 408 287,457 62,965 1,619 TOTAL 670 534,221 103,253 2,824

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

