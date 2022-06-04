iAfrica

NICD Reports 2 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,028 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,965,422. This increase represents a 9.8% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 35 deaths and of these 10 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,285 to date. 25,334,835 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,810,44454.5%9,96748.1%
Public11,524,39145.5%10,74951.9%
Total25,334,835100.0%20,716100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 02 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 02 June 2022Incident infections for 02 June 2022Possible reinfections for 02 June 2022New cases on 03 June 2022Total cases for 03 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape361,0380361,03818733220361,2589,1
Free State214,1390214,1399413107214,2465,4
Gauteng1,310,01901,310,019525896141,310,63333,1
KwaZulu-Natal711,5140711,51422534259711,77317,9
Limpopo158,4570158,457361450158,5074,0
Mpumalanga200,1610200,161821395200,2565,1
North West200,1601200,16173881200,2425,0
Northern Cape114,187-8114,1798221103114,2822,9
Western Cape693,7197693,72641584499694,22517,5
Total3,963,39403,963,3941,7193092,0283,965,422100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.8%, and is lower than yesterday (11.6%). The 7-day average is 10.8% today, and is lower than yesterday (11.4%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262246,76440,2881,205
Public408287,45762,9651,619
TOTAL670534,221103,2532,824

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19:

