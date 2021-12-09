iAfrica

NICD Reports 19 842 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 19 842 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 071 064. This increase represents a 26.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 36 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 038 to date.

19 912 794 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,723,34753.9%38,19651.7%
Public9,189,44746.1%35,71548.3%
Total19,912,79473,911

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (59%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape (10% each). Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 07 December 2021Updated total cases on 07 December 2021New cases on 08 December 2021Total cases for 08 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape2948142948145942954089.6
Free State1673361673366571679935.5
Gauteng1005360100536011703101706333.1
KwaZulu-Natal524317524317198952630617.1
Limpopo1264891264898581273474.1
Mpumalanga15747615747611031585795.2
North West1578641578649041587685.2
Northern Cape9382793827135939623.1
Western Cape523739523739189952563817.1
Total30512223051222198423071064100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 26.8% which is higher than yesterday (24.9%). The 7-day average is 24.6% today, which is higher than yesterday (23.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 374 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258203628374202090
Public407239369573842162
TOTAL665442997948044252

VACCINE UPDATE
VACCINE UPDATE

