NICD Reports 19 842 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 19 842 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 071 064. This increase represents a 26.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 36 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 038 to date.

19 912 794 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,723,347 53.9% 38,196 51.7% Public 9,189,447 46.1% 35,715 48.3% Total 19,912,794 73,911

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (59%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape (10% each). Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 07 December 2021 Updated total cases on 07 December 2021 New cases on 08 December 2021 Total cases for 08 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 294814 294814 594 295408 9.6 Free State 167336 167336 657 167993 5.5 Gauteng 1005360 1005360 11703 1017063 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 524317 524317 1989 526306 17.1 Limpopo 126489 126489 858 127347 4.1 Mpumalanga 157476 157476 1103 158579 5.2 North West 157864 157864 904 158768 5.2 Northern Cape 93827 93827 135 93962 3.1 Western Cape 523739 523739 1899 525638 17.1 Total 3051222 3051222 19842 3071064 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 26.8% which is higher than yesterday (24.9%). The 7-day average is 24.6% today, which is higher than yesterday (23.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 374 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 203628 37420 2090 Public 407 239369 57384 2162 TOTAL 665 442997 94804 4252

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!