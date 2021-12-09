NICD Reports 19 842 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 19 842 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 071 064. This increase represents a 26.8% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 36 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 038 to date.
19 912 794 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,723,347
|53.9%
|38,196
|51.7%
|Public
|9,189,447
|46.1%
|35,715
|48.3%
|Total
|19,912,794
|73,911
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (59%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape (10% each). Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 07 December 2021
|Updated total cases on 07 December 2021
|New cases on 08 December 2021
|Total cases for 08 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|294814
|294814
|594
|295408
|9.6
|Free State
|167336
|167336
|657
|167993
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1005360
|1005360
|11703
|1017063
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|524317
|524317
|1989
|526306
|17.1
|Limpopo
|126489
|126489
|858
|127347
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|157476
|157476
|1103
|158579
|5.2
|North West
|157864
|157864
|904
|158768
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|93827
|93827
|135
|93962
|3.1
|Western Cape
|523739
|523739
|1899
|525638
|17.1
|Total
|3051222
|3051222
|19842
|3071064
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 26.8% which is higher than yesterday (24.9%). The 7-day average is 24.6% today, which is higher than yesterday (23.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 374 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|203628
|37420
|2090
|Public
|407
|239369
|57384
|2162
|TOTAL
|665
|442997
|94804
|4252
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test
Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic
SAHPRA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot
NA Fails To Pass Constitutional Amendment To Allow Land Expropriation Without Compensation
ATM Resubmits Motion Of No Confidence Against President Cyril Ramaphosa
Government To Hold State Memorial For FW de Klerk
NICD Reports 13 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
COVID-19 Infections Among Kids Under 5 Are On The Rise – NICD
Decision On Expropriation Expected On Tuesday
Vaccinations Vital In Fighting Omicron – SAMRC
NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ramaphosa To Have Vaccine Mandates Matter Concluded Quickly