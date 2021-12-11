iAfrica

NICD Reports 19 018 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 19 018 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 112 463. This increase represents a 22.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 20 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 080 to date.

20 071 560 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,827,46453.9%49,75259.6%
Public9,244,09646.1%33,76340.4%
Total20,071,56083,515

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (13%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 09 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 09 December 2021New cases on 10 December 2021Total cases for 10 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape296349029634910402973899.6
Free State16900101690019151699165.5
Gauteng1028854010288549250103810433.4
KwaZulu-Natal5290591529060250653156617.1
Limpopo12840211284038901292934.2
Mpumalanga159726-11597259531606785.2
North West160076016007611831612595.2
Northern Cape94153-394150214943643.0
Western Cape5278321527833206752990017.0
Total3093452-13093451190183112469100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 22.8% which is lower than yesterday (29,8%). The 7-day average is 25.5% today, which is lower than yesterday (25,7%).

Figure 2. 7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 507 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258205047375052515
Public407240722574592829
TOTAL665445769949645344

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

