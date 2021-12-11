NICD Reports 19 018 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 19 018 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 112 463. This increase represents a 22.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 20 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 080 to date.

20 071 560 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,827,464 53.9% 49,752 59.6% Public 9,244,096 46.1% 33,763 40.4% Total 20,071,560 83,515

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (13%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 09 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 09 December 2021 New cases on 10 December 2021 Total cases for 10 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 296349 0 296349 1040 297389 9.6 Free State 169001 0 169001 915 169916 5.5 Gauteng 1028854 0 1028854 9250 1038104 33.4 KwaZulu-Natal 529059 1 529060 2506 531566 17.1 Limpopo 128402 1 128403 890 129293 4.2 Mpumalanga 159726 -1 159725 953 160678 5.2 North West 160076 0 160076 1183 161259 5.2 Northern Cape 94153 -3 94150 214 94364 3.0 Western Cape 527832 1 527833 2067 529900 17.0 Total 3093452 -1 3093451 19018 3112469 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 22.8% which is lower than yesterday (29,8%). The 7-day average is 25.5% today, which is lower than yesterday (25,7%).

Figure 2. 7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 507 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 205047 37505 2515 Public 407 240722 57459 2829 TOTAL 665 445769 94964 5344

VACCINE UPDATE

