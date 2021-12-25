The NICD reports 18,847 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,393,109. This increase represents a 29.4% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 81COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,743 to date.
20,980,990 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,315,243
|53.9%
|34,796
|54.3%
|Public
|9,665,747
|46.1%
|29,283
|45.7%
|Total
|20,980,990
|100.0%
|64,079
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Gauteng accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11% and Free State and North West each accounted for 5%. Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 23 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 23 December 2021
|New cases on 24 December 2021
|Total cases for 24 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|318,298
|0
|318,298
|2,101
|320,399
|9.4
|Free State
|185,380
|1
|185,381
|954
|186,335
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,118,707
|0
|1,118,707
|3,376
|1,122,083
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|590,598
|0
|590,598
|4,815
|595,413
|17.5
|Limpopo
|138,754
|0
|138,754
|677
|139,431
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|173,518
|0
|173,518
|815
|174, 333
|5.1
|North West
|175,908
|0
|175,908
|905
|176,813
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|99,719
|-1
|99,718
|572
|100,290
|3.0
|Western Cape
|573,380
|0
|573,380
|4,632
|578,012
|17.0
|Total
|3,374,262
|0
|3,374,262
|18,847
|3,393,109
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 29.4% which is higher than yesterday (29.1%). The 7-day average is 29.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (29.6%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 321 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|212,856
|37,773
|3,348
|Public
|407
|251,579
|58,189
|5,781
|TOTAL
|666
|464,435
|95,962
|9,129
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
