NICD Reports 18 847 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

11 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 18,847 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,393,109. This increase represents a 29.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 81COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,743 to date.

20,980,990 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,315,24353.9%34,79654.3%
Public9,665,74746.1%29,28345.7%
Total20,980,990100.0%64,079100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Gauteng accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11% and Free State and North West each accounted for 5%. Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 December 2021New cases on 24 December 2021Total cases for 24 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape318,2980318,2982,101320,3999.4
Free State185,3801185,381954186,3355.5
Gauteng1,118,70701,118,7073,3761,122,08333.1
KwaZulu-Natal590,5980590,5984,815595,41317.5
Limpopo138,7540138,754677139,4314.1
Mpumalanga173,5180173,518815174, 3335.1
North West175,9080175,908905176,8135.2
Northern Cape99,719-199,718572100,2903.0
Western Cape573,3800573,3804,632578,01217.0
Total3,374,26203,374,26218,8473,393,109100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 29.4% which is higher than yesterday (29.1%). The 7-day average is 29.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (29.6%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 321 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259212,85637,7733,348
Public407251,57958,1895,781
TOTAL666464,43595,9629,129

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

