The NICD reports 18,847 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,393,109. This increase represents a 29.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 81COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,743 to date.

20,980,990 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,315,243 53.9% 34,796 54.3% Public 9,665,747 46.1% 29,283 45.7% Total 20,980,990 100.0% 64,079 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Gauteng accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11% and Free State and North West each accounted for 5%. Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 December 2021 New cases on 24 December 2021 Total cases for 24 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 318,298 0 318,298 2,101 320,399 9.4 Free State 185,380 1 185,381 954 186,335 5.5 Gauteng 1,118,707 0 1,118,707 3,376 1,122,083 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 590,598 0 590,598 4,815 595,413 17.5 Limpopo 138,754 0 138,754 677 139,431 4.1 Mpumalanga 173,518 0 173,518 815 174, 333 5.1 North West 175,908 0 175,908 905 176,813 5.2 Northern Cape 99,719 -1 99,718 572 100,290 3.0 Western Cape 573,380 0 573,380 4,632 578,012 17.0 Total 3,374,262 0 3,374,262 18,847 3,393,109 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 29.4% which is higher than yesterday (29.1%). The 7-day average is 29.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (29.6%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 321 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 212,856 37,773 3,348 Public 407 251,579 58,189 5,781 TOTAL 666 464,435 95,962 9,129

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

