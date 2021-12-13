NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD have noted a total of 18,035 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours bringing the positivity testing rate to 28.9%.

The NICD was informed in the previous week that information technology (IT) challenges had been experienced by public sector laboratories, which have resulted in reporting delays. Some COVID-19 surveillance data may take longer to reflect on the national line list.

Today they report 37 875 cases, which includes 19 840 retrospective cases and 18 035 new cases.

The NICD is committed to transparent reporting and will continue to update COVID-19 surveillance databases retrospectively as the impacted public laboratories remedy the existing IT difficulties. This will result in retrospective data being processed onto the line list, increasing the cumulative number of tests.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 21 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 137 to date.

20 238 805 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,907,837 53.9% 34,181 54.8% Public 9,330,968 46.1% 28,299 45.2% Total 20,238,805 62,414

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (42%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (16%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.9% which is higher than yesterday (16.4%). The 7-day average is 29.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (24.4%).

Province Total cases for 11 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 11 December 2021 New cases on 12 December 2021 Retrospective cases on 12 December 2021 Total cases for 12 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 298,068 0 298,068 1,134 2,097 300,165 9.5 Free State 170,766 0 170,766 1,1071 1,938 172,704 5.5 Gauteng 1,046,633 0 1,046,633 7,488 16,716 1,063,349 33.6 KwaZulu-Natal 534,137 0 534,137 2,974 6,246 540,383 17.1 Limpopo 129,877 0 129,877 789 1,366 131,243 4.1 Mpumalanga 161,661 0 161,661 949 2,010 163,671 5.2 North West 162,447 1 162,448 917 2,346 164,794 5.2 Northern Cape 94,597 -1 94,596 346 501 95,097 3.0 Western Cape 531,436 0 531,436 2,367 4,655 536,091 16.9 Total 3,129,622 0 3,129,622 18,035 37,875 3,167,497 100.0



HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 96 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 205,320 37,512 2,494 Public 407 241,186 57,470 3,069 TOTAL 665 446,506 94,982 5,563

VACCINE UPDATE

