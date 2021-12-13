iAfrica

NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago 2 min read

The NICD have noted a total of 18,035 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours bringing the positivity testing rate to 28.9%.

The NICD was informed in the previous week that information technology (IT) challenges had been experienced by public sector laboratories, which have resulted in reporting delays. Some COVID-19 surveillance data may take longer to reflect on the national line list.

Today they report 37 875 cases, which includes 19 840 retrospective cases and 18 035 new cases.

The NICD is committed to transparent reporting and will continue to update COVID-19 surveillance databases retrospectively as the impacted public laboratories remedy the existing IT difficulties. This will result in retrospective data being processed onto the line list, increasing the cumulative number of tests.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 21 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 137 to date.

20 238 805 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,907,83753.9%34,18154.8%
Public9,330,96846.1%28,29945.2%
Total20,238,805 62,414

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (42%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (16%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.9% which is higher than yesterday (16.4%). The 7-day average is 29.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (24.4%).

ProvinceTotal cases for 11 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 11 December 2021New cases on 12 December 2021Retrospective cases on 12 December 2021Total cases for 12 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape298,0680298,0681,1342,097300,1659.5
Free State170,7660170,7661,10711,938172,7045.5
Gauteng1,046,63301,046,6337,48816,7161,063,34933.6
KwaZulu-Natal534,1370534,1372,9746,246540,38317.1
Limpopo129,8770129,8777891,366131,2434.1
Mpumalanga161,6610161,6619492,010163,6715.2
North West162,4471162,4489172,346164,7945.2
Northern Cape94,597-194,59634650195,0973.0
Western Cape531,4360531,4362,3674,655536,09116.9
Total3,129,62203,129,62218,03537,8753,167,497100.0


HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

There has been an increase of 96 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258205,32037,5122,494
Public407241,18657,4703,069
TOTAL665446,50694,9825,563

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

