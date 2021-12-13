NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD have noted a total of 18,035 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours bringing the positivity testing rate to 28.9%.
The NICD was informed in the previous week that information technology (IT) challenges had been experienced by public sector laboratories, which have resulted in reporting delays. Some COVID-19 surveillance data may take longer to reflect on the national line list.
Today they report 37 875 cases, which includes 19 840 retrospective cases and 18 035 new cases.
The NICD is committed to transparent reporting and will continue to update COVID-19 surveillance databases retrospectively as the impacted public laboratories remedy the existing IT difficulties. This will result in retrospective data being processed onto the line list, increasing the cumulative number of tests.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 21 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 137 to date.
20 238 805 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,907,837
|53.9%
|34,181
|54.8%
|Public
|9,330,968
|46.1%
|28,299
|45.2%
|Total
|20,238,805
|62,414
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (42%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (16%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.9% which is higher than yesterday (16.4%). The 7-day average is 29.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (24.4%).
|Province
|Total cases for 11 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 11 December 2021
|New cases on 12 December 2021
|Retrospective cases on 12 December 2021
|Total cases for 12 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|298,068
|0
|298,068
|1,134
|2,097
|300,165
|9.5
|Free State
|170,766
|0
|170,766
|1,1071
|1,938
|172,704
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,046,633
|0
|1,046,633
|7,488
|16,716
|1,063,349
|33.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|534,137
|0
|534,137
|2,974
|6,246
|540,383
|17.1
|Limpopo
|129,877
|0
|129,877
|789
|1,366
|131,243
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|161,661
|0
|161,661
|949
|2,010
|163,671
|5.2
|North West
|162,447
|1
|162,448
|917
|2,346
|164,794
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|94,597
|-1
|94,596
|346
|501
|95,097
|3.0
|Western Cape
|531,436
|0
|531,436
|2,367
|4,655
|536,091
|16.9
|Total
|3,129,622
|0
|3,129,622
|18,035
|37,875
|3,167,497
|100.0
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
There has been an increase of 96 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|205,320
|37,512
|2,494
|Public
|407
|241,186
|57,470
|3,069
|TOTAL
|665
|446,506
|94,982
|5,563
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission
Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19
Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas
NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ANC Membership Quality Declining – Mbeki
NICD Reports 19 018 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
My Stay In Russia Was Purely For Medical Reasons – Mabuza
SA Deserves To Capitalise On Its Natural Resources – Mantashe
Noodles Brand Probed Over Child Deaths
NICD Reports 22 931 New COVID-19 Cases
SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test
Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic