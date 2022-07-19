NICD Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 171 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4,000,631.

The NDoH reports 4 deaths, of which 0 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,922 to date.

25,887,017 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,085,925 54.4% 2,761 56.1% Public 11,801,092 45.6% 2,159 43.9% Total 25,887,017 100.0% 4,920 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The total number of new cases by province is shown in the table below

Province New cases on 18 July 2022 EASTERN CAPE 4 FREE STATE 3 GAUTENG 66 KWAZULU-NATAL 27 LIMPOPO 1 MPUMALANGA 8 NORTH WEST 2 NORTHERN CAPE 2 WESTERN CAPE 58 Total 171



HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 3 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,796 40,603 480 Public 407 290,359 63,487 562 TOTAL 669 540,155 104,090 1,042



VACCINE UPDATE

