NICD Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 171 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4,000,631.
The NDoH reports 4 deaths, of which 0 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,922 to date.
25,887,017 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,085,925
|54.4%
|2,761
|56.1%
|Public
|11,801,092
|45.6%
|2,159
|43.9%
|Total
|25,887,017
|100.0%
|4,920
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The total number of new cases by province is shown in the table below
|Province
|New cases on 18 July 2022
|EASTERN CAPE
|4
|FREE STATE
|3
|GAUTENG
|66
|KWAZULU-NATAL
|27
|LIMPOPO
|1
|MPUMALANGA
|8
|NORTH WEST
|2
|NORTHERN CAPE
|2
|WESTERN CAPE
|58
|Total
|171
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 3 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249,796
|40,603
|480
|Public
|407
|290,359
|63,487
|562
|TOTAL
|669
|540,155
|104,090
|1,042
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that getting vaccinated for COVID-19 limits your risk of contracting and spreading the disease.
For more information on COVID-19, click here.
