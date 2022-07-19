iAfrica

NICD Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

32 mins ago 1 min read

The institute reports 171 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4,000,631.

The NDoH reports 4 deaths, of which 0 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,922 to date.

25,887,017 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,085,92554.4%2,76156.1%
Public11,801,09245.6%2,15943.9%
Total25,887,017100.0%4,920100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The total number of new cases by province is shown in the table below

ProvinceNew cases  on 18 July 2022
EASTERN CAPE4
FREE STATE3
GAUTENG66
KWAZULU-NATAL27
LIMPOPO1
MPUMALANGA8
NORTH WEST2
NORTHERN CAPE2
WESTERN CAPE58
Total171


HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 3 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262249,79640,603480
Public407290,35963,487562
TOTAL669540,155104,0901,042


VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that getting vaccinated for COVID-19 limits your risk of contracting and spreading the disease.

For more information on COVID-19, click here.

