NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

AP via VOANews

11 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 17 154 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 129 622. This increase represents a 16.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 36 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 116 to date.

20 176 391 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,873,65653.9%46,19244.1%
Public9,302,73546.1%58,63955.9%
Total20,176,391104,831

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (15%). Western Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 10 December 2021New cases on 11 December 2021Total cases for 11 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29738902973896792980689.5
Free State16991601699168501707665.5
Gauteng1038104810381128521104663333.4
KwaZulu-Natal5315660531566257153413717.1
Limpopo129293311293245531298774.1
Mpumalanga16067851606839781616615.2
North West161259-4416121512321624475.2
Northern Cape94364-394361236945973.0
Western Cape5299002529902153453143617.0
Total3112469-13112468171543129622100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 16.4% which is lower than yesterday (22.8%). The 7-day average is 24.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (25.5%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 184 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258205179375072490
Public407240979574642944
TOTAL665446158949715434

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

