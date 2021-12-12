NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 17 154 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 129 622. This increase represents a 16.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 36 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 116 to date.

20 176 391 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,873,656 53.9% 46,192 44.1% Public 9,302,735 46.1% 58,639 55.9% Total 20,176,391 104,831

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (15%). Western Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 10 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 10 December 2021 New cases on 11 December 2021 Total cases for 11 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 297389 0 297389 679 298068 9.5 Free State 169916 0 169916 850 170766 5.5 Gauteng 1038104 8 1038112 8521 1046633 33.4 KwaZulu-Natal 531566 0 531566 2571 534137 17.1 Limpopo 129293 31 129324 553 129877 4.1 Mpumalanga 160678 5 160683 978 161661 5.2 North West 161259 -44 161215 1232 162447 5.2 Northern Cape 94364 -3 94361 236 94597 3.0 Western Cape 529900 2 529902 1534 531436 17.0 Total 3112469 -1 3112468 17154 3129622 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 16.4% which is lower than yesterday (22.8%). The 7-day average is 24.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (25.5%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 184 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 205179 37507 2490 Public 407 240979 57464 2944 TOTAL 665 446158 94971 5434

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!