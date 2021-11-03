NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 169 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 391. This increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 197 to date.

18 578 882 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10 010 818 53.9% 10 662 52.0% Public 8 568 064 46.1% 9 833 48.0% Total 18 578 882 20 495

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (22%), followed by Free State and KwaZulu-Natal at 17% each. Mpumalanga accounted for 12%; Western Cape accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 01 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 01 November 2021 New cases on 02 November 2021 Total cases for 02 November 2021 Eastern Cape 292373 0 292373 14 292387 Free State 163480 0 163480 28 163508 Gauteng 919599 0 919599 37 919636 KwaZulu-Natal 515647 0 515647 28 515675 Limpopo 122264 0 122264 3 122267 Mpumalanga 152009 0 152009 21 152030 North West 150649 0 150649 11 150660 Northern Cape 92504 0 92504 9 92513 Western Cape 513697 0 513697 18 513715 Total 2922222 0 2922222 169 2922391

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 0.8% which is the same as yesterday (0.8%). The 7-day average is 1.3% today, which is the same as yesterday (1.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200752 37129 2317 Public 408 234020 56956 1463 TOTAL 666 434772 94085 3780

VACCINE UPDATE

