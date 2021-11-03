iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

The NICD reports 169 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 391. This increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 197 to date.

18 578 882 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10 010 81853.9%10 66252.0%
Public8 568 06446.1%9 83348.0%
Total18 578 88220 495

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (22%), followed by Free State and KwaZulu-Natal at 17% each. Mpumalanga accounted for 12%; Western Cape accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 01 November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 01 November 2021New cases on 02 November 2021Total cases for 02 November 2021
Eastern Cape292373029237314292387
Free State163480016348028163508
Gauteng919599091959937919636
KwaZulu-Natal515647051564728515675
Limpopo12226401222643122267
Mpumalanga152009015200921152030
North West150649015064911150660
Northern Cape92504092504992513
Western Cape513697051369718513715
Total2922222029222221692922391

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 0.8% which is the same as yesterday (0.8%). The 7-day average is 1.3% today, which is the same as yesterday (1.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200752371292317
Public408234020569561463
TOTAL666434772940853780

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

