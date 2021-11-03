NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 169 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 391. This increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 197 to date.
18 578 882 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10 010 818
|53.9%
|10 662
|52.0%
|Public
|8 568 064
|46.1%
|9 833
|48.0%
|Total
|18 578 882
|20 495
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (22%), followed by Free State and KwaZulu-Natal at 17% each. Mpumalanga accounted for 12%; Western Cape accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 01 November 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 01 November 2021
|New cases on 02 November 2021
|Total cases for 02 November 2021
|Eastern Cape
|292373
|0
|292373
|14
|292387
|Free State
|163480
|0
|163480
|28
|163508
|Gauteng
|919599
|0
|919599
|37
|919636
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515647
|0
|515647
|28
|515675
|Limpopo
|122264
|0
|122264
|3
|122267
|Mpumalanga
|152009
|0
|152009
|21
|152030
|North West
|150649
|0
|150649
|11
|150660
|Northern Cape
|92504
|0
|92504
|9
|92513
|Western Cape
|513697
|0
|513697
|18
|513715
|Total
|2922222
|0
|2922222
|169
|2922391
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 0.8% which is the same as yesterday (0.8%). The 7-day average is 1.3% today, which is the same as yesterday (1.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200752
|37129
|2317
|Public
|408
|234020
|56956
|1463
|TOTAL
|666
|434772
|94085
|3780
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
